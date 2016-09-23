The Scoop
Travel Southern Oregon Appoints Interim Executive Director
Kerrie Walters to lead organization
MEDFORD, ORE. – Kerrie Walters, a longtime leader in Oregon tourism marketing, has been named interim executive director of Travel […]
Ledger David Brings Home Six San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Medals
Specializing in single-vineyard estate wines, Ledger David wins Gold Medals for both 2015 Sauvignon Blanc and 2014 Petit Verdot
(Central Point, Ore.) – Despite our current […]
Realtor Doug Morse Receives Two Prestigious Awards
Doug Morse, Principal Broker of the Doug Morse Real Estate Group in Medford, was recently presented with two distinguished real estate awards: Top 100 Most […]
ZEPS Electric Bus Visits the Valley
For health and environmental reasons, electric vehicles – including transit buses – are the wave of the future.
The Rogue Valley will welcome a demonstration of […]
The Big Snow of ’17 – by Clayton Gillette
Trail Talk – February 2017
By the time folks read this, January’s snow in Jacksonville will be a memory. One could argue that Forest Park never […]
Master Food Preservers: 2017 Volunteer Training Series
We invite you to a ten-class learning adventure in food preservation arts. Students learn how to prepare garden produce for preserving, the ins and outs […]
Featured Columns
Embody the Change – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – February 2017
It’s time for you to “Get Real” about being part of the healing solution in your life. We can all complain about […]
Oz – by Michael Kell
Cup of Conversation – Holiday 2016
There’s a reason why politics and religion are taboo topics at dinner parties. We can creatively design filters to guard […]
Jim and Georgene Van Orsow: Setting the Bar for Living a Full Life – by Mike McClain
Sensational Seniors – December 2016/January 2017
For this month’s column, I only needed to cross the street to interview our close neighbors and friends, Jim and […]
Peace Within = Peace On Earth – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – December 2016/January 2017
The holidays are always a busy, stressful time, but this year we have the added political discourse between friends and […]
Wood Stoves: From the Parlour to the Scrap Heap – by Margaret Barnes
Speaking of Antiquing – December 2016/January 2017
The “center” of every home is typically the kitchen, in large part because that’s where the hub of activity […]
Keep Gardening All Winter by Growing Plants Indoors – by Rhonda Nowak
The Literary Gardener – December 2016/January 2017
“At Christmas, I no more desire a rose Than wish a snow in May’s newfangled mirth; But […]
Publisher Unplugged
Post-Election Peace
My View - December 2016/January 2017 I'd like to wish you Happy Holidays and post-election peace! Here at “Review HQ,” the last few months have been nothing short of exhilarating and exhausting, making the prospect [...]