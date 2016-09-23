The Scoop
ZEPS Electric Bus Visits the Valley
For health and environmental reasons, electric vehicles – including transit buses – are the wave of the future.
The Rogue Valley will welcome a demonstration of […]
The Big Snow of ’17 – by Clayton Gillette
Trail Talk – February 2017
By the time folks read this, January’s snow in Jacksonville will be a memory. One could argue that Forest Park never […]
Master Food Preservers: 2017 Volunteer Training Series
We invite you to a ten-class learning adventure in food preservation arts. Students learn how to prepare garden produce for preserving, the ins and outs […]
Britt Music & Arts Festival to Receive $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts
MEDFORD, OR — Britt Music & Arts Festival is excited to be the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which […]
Wine & Cider… a Perfect Pear – by Sarah Lemon
Pears are prominent players in Eden Valley Orchards’ past. Yet the future of each year’s crop faced uncertainty.
“Pears just really don’t sell,” says Ashley Campanella, […]
Foodies Teaming-up to Offer More Local Flavor
Chef Kristen Lyon, who’s well-established business, Meals to Go, and Patti Kirsch, the new owner of The Cheesemongers Wife, are pairing-up to bring more delicious […]
Featured Columns
Oz – by Michael Kell
Cup of Conversation – Holiday 2016
There’s a reason why politics and religion are taboo topics at dinner parties. We can creatively design filters to guard […]
Jim and Georgene Van Orsow: Setting the Bar for Living a Full Life – by Mike McClain
Sensational Seniors – December 2016/January 2017
For this month’s column, I only needed to cross the street to interview our close neighbors and friends, Jim and […]
Peace Within = Peace On Earth – by Louise Lavergne
Joyfull Living – December 2016/January 2017
The holidays are always a busy, stressful time, but this year we have the added political discourse between friends and […]
Wood Stoves: From the Parlour to the Scrap Heap – by Margaret Barnes
Speaking of Antiquing – December 2016/January 2017
The “center” of every home is typically the kitchen, in large part because that’s where the hub of activity […]
Keep Gardening All Winter by Growing Plants Indoors – by Rhonda Nowak
The Literary Gardener – December 2016/January 2017
“At Christmas, I no more desire a rose Than wish a snow in May’s newfangled mirth; But […]
Busy Bees Thriving – by Kenda Swartz Pepper
Love Thy Pollineighbor – December 2016/January 2017
In October, two girlfriends swept me away to a swank resort in Arizona for an early milestone (more like […]
Publisher Unplugged
Post-Election Peace
My View - December 2016/January 2017 I'd like to wish you Happy Holidays and post-election peace! Here at “Review HQ,” the last few months have been nothing short of exhilarating and exhausting, making the prospect [...]