ZEPS Electric Bus Visits the Valley

January 8th, 2017|0 Comments

For health and environmental reasons, electric vehicles – including transit buses – are the wave of the future.

The Rogue Valley will welcome a demonstration of […]

The Big Snow of ’17 – by Clayton Gillette

January 4th, 2017|2 Comments

Trail Talk – February 2017

By the time folks read this, January’s snow in Jacksonville will be a memory. One could argue that Forest Park never […]

Master Food Preservers: 2017 Volunteer Training Series

January 2nd, 2017|0 Comments

We invite you to a ten-class learning adventure in food preservation arts. Students learn how to prepare garden produce for preserving, the ins and outs […]

  • Britt Orchestra by Josh Morell

Britt Music & Arts Festival to Receive $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

December 15th, 2016|0 Comments

MEDFORD, OR — Britt Music & Arts Festival is excited to be the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which […]

Wine & Cider… a Perfect Pear – by Sarah Lemon

November 30th, 2016|0 Comments

Pears are prominent players in Eden Valley Orchards’ past. Yet the future of each year’s crop faced uncertainty.

“Pears just really don’t sell,” says Ashley Campanella, […]

  • l-r: Chef Kristen Lyon and Patti Kirsch

Foodies Teaming-up to Offer More Local Flavor

November 30th, 2016|0 Comments

Chef Kristen Lyon, who’s well-established business, Meals to Go, and Patti Kirsch, the new owner of The Cheesemongers Wife, are pairing-up to bring more delicious […]

Oz – by Michael Kell

December 15th, 2016|0 Comments

Cup of Conversation – Holiday 2016

There’s a reason why politics and religion are taboo topics at dinner parties. We can creatively design filters to guard […]

  • Jim and Georgene Van Orsow

Jim and Georgene Van Orsow: Setting the Bar for Living a Full Life – by Mike McClain

November 30th, 2016|0 Comments

Sensational Seniors – December 2016/January 2017

For this month’s column, I only needed to cross the street to interview our close neighbors and friends, Jim and […]

Peace Within = Peace On Earth – by Louise Lavergne

November 30th, 2016|0 Comments

Joyfull Living – December 2016/January 2017

The holidays are always a busy, stressful time, but this year we have the added political discourse between friends and […]

Wood Stoves: From the Parlour to the Scrap Heap – by Margaret Barnes

November 30th, 2016|0 Comments

Speaking of Antiquing – December 2016/January 2017

The “center” of every home is typically the kitchen, in large part because that’s where the hub of activity […]

Keep Gardening All Winter by Growing Plants Indoors – by Rhonda Nowak

November 30th, 2016|0 Comments

The Literary Gardener – December 2016/January 2017

“At Christmas, I no more desire a rose Than wish a snow in May’s newfangled mirth; But […]

Busy Bees Thriving – by Kenda Swartz Pepper

November 30th, 2016|1 Comment

Love Thy Pollineighbor – December 2016/January 2017

In October, two girlfriends swept me away to a swank resort in Arizona for an early milestone (more like […]

Post-Election Peace

My View - December 2016/January 2017 I'd like to wish you Happy Holidays and post-election peace! Here at “Review HQ,” the last few months have been nothing short of exhilarating and exhausting, making the prospect [...]

November 17th, 2016|
