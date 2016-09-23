Call Us Today! 1.555.555.555|info@yourdomain.com
Writing The Great War: Southern Oregon Letters and Stories From WW1

December 29th, 2016

Kicking off the 2017 Windows in Time lunchtime history talks, historian Bill Miller will present “Writing the Great War: Southern Oregon Letters and Stories from […]

Pioneer History in Story and Song: “Making Music American”

December 27th, 2016

David Gordon, the “Northwest Troubadour” 2017 Season of “Pioneer History in Story & Song”

JACKSONVILLE, OR—On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Northwest Troubadour David Gordon begins […]

  Britt Orchestra by Josh Morell

Britt Music & Arts Festival to Receive $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

December 15th, 2016

MEDFORD, OR — Britt Music & Arts Festival is excited to be the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which […]

  l-r: Chef Kristen Lyon and Patti Kirsch

Foodies Teaming-up to Offer More Local Flavor

November 30th, 2016

Chef Kristen Lyon, who’s well-established business, Meals to Go, and Patti Kirsch, the new owner of The Cheesemongers Wife, are pairing-up to bring more delicious […]

Wine & Cider… a Perfect Pear – by Sarah Lemon

November 30th, 2016

Pears are prominent players in Eden Valley Orchards’ past. Yet the future of each year’s crop faced uncertainty.

“Pears just really don’t sell,” says Ashley Campanella, […]

The Arts Are Thriving and On Display at Art Presence Art Center – by Anne Brooke Hawkins

November 30th, 2016

The Arts are fundamental to our humanity; they ennoble and inspire us, fostering creativity, goodness and beauty. The arts help us express our values and […]

Oz – by Michael Kell

December 15th, 2016

Cup of Conversation – Holiday 2016

There’s a reason why politics and religion are taboo topics at dinner parties. We can creatively design filters to guard […]

  Jim and Georgene Van Orsow

Jim and Georgene Van Orsow: Setting the Bar for Living a Full Life – by Mike McClain

November 30th, 2016

Sensational Seniors – December 2016/January 2017

For this month’s column, I only needed to cross the street to interview our close neighbors and friends, Jim and […]

Peace Within = Peace On Earth – by Louise Lavergne

November 30th, 2016

Joyfull Living – December 2016/January 2017

The holidays are always a busy, stressful time, but this year we have the added political discourse between friends and […]

Wood Stoves: From the Parlour to the Scrap Heap – by Margaret Barnes

November 30th, 2016

Speaking of Antiquing – December 2016/January 2017

The “center” of every home is typically the kitchen, in large part because that’s where the hub of activity […]

Keep Gardening All Winter by Growing Plants Indoors – by Rhonda Nowak

November 30th, 2016

The Literary Gardener – December 2016/January 2017

“At Christmas, I no more desire a rose Than wish a snow in May’s newfangled mirth; But […]

Busy Bees Thriving – by Kenda Swartz Pepper

November 30th, 2016

Love Thy Pollineighbor – December 2016/January 2017

In October, two girlfriends swept me away to a swank resort in Arizona for an early milestone (more like […]

Post-Election Peace

My View - December 2016/January 2017 I'd like to wish you Happy Holidays and post-election peace! Here at “Review HQ,” the last few months have been nothing short of exhilarating and exhausting, making the prospect [...]

November 17th, 2016
