The Scoop
Britt Orchestra Season Announcement on February 11th! – by Donna Briggs
News From Britt Hill – February 2017
As we enter the New Year, Britt would like to welcome Jacksonville’s newest City Council member, Steve Casaleggio. Based […]
Thai House Re-Opens Featuring Chef Drew
The New Year brings new ownership to Jacksonville’s Thai House Restaurant, located at 215 W. California Street. In December, 2016, former owners, Kai & So […]
Coffee Shop Has New Owners, New Name and New Coffee
Forty Five Coffee, a new craft coffee shop located at 310 E. California Street, will open in February in the spot where Stim Coffee had […]
Welcoming Visitors Brings its Own Rewards – by Larry Smith
Several weeks ago, I was chatting with Mayor Paul Becker about the cultural treasures we have here in historic Jacksonville. The mayor wondered out loud […]
Jacksonville Residents Score Big Win – by David Doi
Community Center Communiqué – February 2017
You made it happen! The Jacksonville Community Center (JCC) recognizes that it takes a village to build a community center […]
Travel Southern Oregon Appoints Interim Executive Director
Kerrie Walters to lead organization
MEDFORD, ORE. – Kerrie Walters, a longtime leader in Oregon tourism marketing, has been named interim executive director of Travel […]
Featured Columns
Reflecting on Change – by Mayor Paul Becker
A Few Minutes with the Mayor – February 2017
Each New Year finds me more perplexed than usual regarding the subject matter for this column. Due […]
Our Report Card for 2016 – by Dirk Siedlecki
Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery News – February 2017
I am pleased to report that 2016 was not only another successful year for our organization, […]
The Ancestral Homeland of the Overseas Chinese – by Chelsea Rose
Digging Jacksonville – February 2017
I just returned from a wonderful month in Southern China’s Guangdong Province—the ancestral homeland of the Overseas Chinese. While there, I […]
The Winter of 1852 – by Carolyn Kingsnorth
Pioneer Profiles – February 2017
Although a close to record snow fall on January 3, 2017, had local residents digging out from under up to 20 […]
City of Stars – by Paula & Terry Erdmann
The Unfettered Critic – February 2017
La La Land, a cinematic love letter to classic movie musicals, just won a bunch of Golden Globe Awards. Seven, […]
State of the Art Presence, February 2017 – by Hannah West
Happy New Year!
Well, last month’s record-breaking winter storm Helena sure did put a stick in the spokes of our January reception! We hope you and […]
Publisher Unplugged
Make it a Great Year – by Whitman Parker
My View - February 2017 Happy Chinese New Year, Jacksonville! On the Chinese zodiac chart, 2017 is the “Year of the Rooster.” In this issue, you’ll find a full schedule of the Southern Oregon Chinese [...]