Kicking off the 2017 Windows in Time lunchtime history talks, historian Bill Miller will present “Writing the Great War: Southern Oregon Letters and Stories from WW1,” at the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Avenue, on Wednesday, January 4, and the Ashland Branch Library, 410 Siskiyou Boulevard, on January 11, from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

As the 100th anniversary of the country’s entry into the First World War approaches, the talk looks at the human feelings and often heroic sacrifices of those Southern Oregonians caught in the middle of a war they hoped would end all war. The talk is illustrated with contemporary photographs and National Archives motion pictures.

Bill Miller, former history columnist for the Mail Tribune and historian for the Southern Oregon Historical Society, is the author of To Live and Die a WASP: 38 Women Pilots Who Died in WWII, Eugene Ely: Daredevil Aviator, and Silent City on the Hill, the first book to tell the history of Jacksonville’s historic cemetery.

The monthly “Windows in Time “ lunchtime lectures are offered free to the public, on the first and second Wednesday throughout the year from 12 noon – 1 p.m. The talks are jointly sponsored by the Southern Oregon Historical Society and Jackson County Library Services. For more information, please call Jackson County Library Services at 541-774-6996 or visit jcls.org.

