The balcony on the US Hotel balcony is being replaced/rebuilt. Work on the US Hotel balcony will begin around April 3rd, 2017 and will take 3 months to complete.

There will be pedestrian access off the sidewalk into the parking spaces and under the scaffolding.

Some of the parking spaces in front of and along the side of the building will be blocked for either pedestrian access or for construction usage at different times during the construction.