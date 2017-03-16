MEDFORD, ORE – March 16, 2017: DANCIN Vineyards, www.dancinvineyards.com, an ultra-premium producer of Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, Barbera and Port-style wines near Jacksonville, Ore., is Wine Press Northwest magazine’s 2017 “Oregon Winery of the Year.”

Veteran wine writer Eric Degerman noted in his story out this week: “One key to DANCIN’s growth has been [owners Dan and Cindy] Marca’s 27 acres of Burgundy varieties…The shaded aspect to their site, along with an elevation range of 1,700 to 2,000 feet, benefits the vines in the summer during the hottest points of the day.”

Degerman added: “Regardless of their medals and awards, DANCIN’s success ultimately is measured in the tasting room a mile from historic Jacksonville. There’s a patio extension to help accommodate the growing appetite for their wood-fired pizza, pasta, paninis and small plates.”

A respected quarterly consumer publication focused exclusively on the wines of Washington, Oregon and Idaho, Wine Press Northwest, www.winepressnw.com, has been published since 1998.

“As we near our fifth anniversary and seventh vintage, it’s an honor to have this recognition,” said Dan Marca. “These are exciting times for DANCIN and for the rapidly expanding wine region of Southern Oregon and the Rogue Valley.”

ABOUT DANCIN VINEYARDS

A recent recipient of ten medals at the prestigious 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the largest competition of American wines in the world along with recent scores in the 90’s on seven of its wines by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and a participant in the 2017 Oregon Chardonnay Celebration (OCC) and World of Pinot Noir (WOPN) and 2015 International Pinot Noir Celebration (IPNC), DANCIN Vineyards is located within the forested foothills of Southern Oregon just above the gold rush inspired community of Jacksonville and minutes away from Medford and Ashland.

DANCIN is a love story. It is the marriage of science and art. The pairing of fine wine with delicious food, and the sincere passion of Dan and Cindy. DANCIN is an annual dance in harmony with nature, in step with the weather, the soil, and the vines. This is captured in every bottle of wine they produce, which are primarily named after movements within ballet, a form of dance wherein dedication, discipline and balance are in submission to the grace and beauty of the final performance.

Within a year of their storybook meeting in 1995, Dan and Cindy (DANCIN) began researching wine and viticulture at UC Davis, and twelve years later, they discovered a perfect plot of land nestled within the forested foothills of southern Oregon, just outside of the gold rush community of Jacksonville. A northwest facing slope, benefitting from the late afternoon shade provided by the surrounding tall pines and cedars, it would become the perfect terroir for growing Pinot noir and Chardonnay with a sense of place.

Planted to seven distinct clones of Pinot noir and four different clones of Chardonnay, the vineyards are meticulously maintained through continual assessment during each and every facet of the growing season, making every effort to achieve vine balance. At the point of perfect ripeness, each cluster is hand harvested and sorted, first in the vineyard, and then twice more on the crushpad, as our limited production exquisite Pinot noirs, Chardonnays and other varietals are hand-crafted using minimalist, old world techniques that complement the practices in the vineyard.

Situated in the vineyard, and located just minutes from Ashland, Medford and Jacksonville, their Tasting Room is the perfect setting to drink in the views of Table Rocks, Mt McLoughlin and the Rogue Valley while savoring their selection of award winning, estate grown wines along with artisan wood-fired pizzas and much more, all served tableside!

DANCIN welcomes inquiries for custom crush services for a very limited group of select clients who share their desire to craft the highest quality wines possible!

DANCIN is open Thursday through Sunday, from 12 until 7 from October through April and Thursday through Sunday, from 12 until 8 from May through September.