This September, the Jackson County Windermere Real Estate offices will spend a month making sure local children are kept warm. Starting September 25, the public will be able to make donations of new or gently-used child-sized coats to multiple drop-off locations. Windermere brokers, staff and owners will pick up the donations, take them to the cleaners, and then deliver them to schools every Friday for one month (through October 19).

WHEN:

September 25 – October 19, 2017

WHERE:

Click here for list of drop off locations.

WHY:

“This drive is a fantastic opportunity to make sure children in our community stay warm in the fall and winter. As last year’s rough winter taught us, keeping our community safe and healthy is a huge concern, and gathering these coats is a big step in that direction,” said John Zupan, Principal Broker at Windermere Van Vleet & Associates.

Led by local ABC affiliate, KDRV, Windermere has participated in Coats for Kids, an annual charitable campaign, since 2004. In past years, donations have reached the thousands, keeping southern Oregon children warm for the fall and winter months.

ABOUT WINDERMERE REAL ESTATE

Windermere Real Estate is ranked the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,000 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 85,000 home sales for more than $33.2 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $33 million towards improving lives in the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit www.windermere.com.