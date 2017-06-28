Carefree Buffalo, located in Historic Downtown Jacksonville, specializes in the finest American-made, hand-crafted products. We are extremely proud to announce our 8th-Annual William Henry Premiere Dealer Show on July 22 and 23, 2017, from 10:00am to 6:00pm, featuring the most extensive William Henry collection anywhere in the world.

William Henry creates heirloom-quality pocket knives, money clips, writing instruments as well as bracelets and necklaces, all of which will be available to purchase during our event. William Henry Studios, founded in 1997, is one of the most unique and specialized collections available in the world and every piece is created by a crew of amazing craftspeople that do all of the finish and assembly work in McMinnville, Oregon.

At this event, we will be featuring the just-released and amazing Pulse Jewelry Collection. This jewelry collection captures the heartbeat of William Henry, forged from their DNA, as makers of timeless pocket knives. Quality, style and exquisite craftsmanship are the hallmarks of each William Henry creation. Crafted from rare and exotic natural materials, precious metals and gemstones, hand-forged metals, and always superb craftsmanship, every piece is a timeless personality statement created to last lifetimes. This collection has elegant shapes, clean lines and exquisite natural and hand-wrought materials that come together in a range of pieces that pay homage to their shared heritage, capture a modern sensibility, and seek relevance for generations to come. You must see this collection in person!

William Henry sources extremely unique materials from around the world such as a fossilized woolly mammoth tooth from the bottom of the North Sea and 100 million year old dinosaur bone to stunning jade and lapis as well as 300 million year old fossil coral from Florida. All these unique elements are incorporated into every product to create a collection like nothing else in the world. To complete their vision, William Henry incorporates techniques that range from state-of-the art sterling silver casting, modern CNC machining and precision water-jet cutting to traditional artisan practices of crafting Samurai swords that date back hundreds of years. The final result, the synthesis of these materials and techniques, is a unique testament to the art of William Henry.

A single William Henry pocket knife will take over 8 months to produce, involve over 30 artisans and approximately 800 individual operations. Every surface, both inside and out, on each William Henry knife has been completely finished by their master craftspeople. This finish work allows them to create different textures and finishes with seamless fit between the various components. William Henry mechanisms are measured accurate to 0.001″ or about 1/6 the width of a human hair. To make a precision folding knife which has a mechanism that is both smooth and strong requires these tolerances. Every knife, when finished, is a custom piece. Each part has been fit and polished to that specific knife. No parts are interchangeable; no parts ever simply bolt on from a standard bin.

William Henry is committed to creating timeless personal style through unique accessories crafted with honor and integrity. William Henry’s slogan, “Superlative Function, Elevated to Superlative Art,” is achieved by working with materials that are tough enough for daily use and exotic enough to surprise even the most discriminating collector.

A visit to Carefree Buffalo to see this collection will be an extremely exciting, memorable and valuable experience. We look forward to seeing you!