Bill left this world peacefully October 25, 2015 to spend eternity with the love of his life, Karla Lynn Schoneberger, who passed away in 2010. A longtime resident of Jacksonville and Central Point, Bill would often be seen driving his big International truck through town while waving to all who knew him. Bill loved the outdoors, often hunting and fishing with family and friends.

Bill was born in Whittier, California to Theodore and Helen Schoneberger on February 13, 1947. He grew up in Southern California, where he met his love, Karla, whom he married in Yorba Linda, California March 18, 1972. Bill and Linda began a family and he was the owner and operator of Max Pools for several years.

Bill, Karla and family moved to the hill between Jacksonville and Central Point in 1988. They owned and operated the Mustard Seed Café in Jacksonville when they first came to the area and have since owned Jacksonville Pump. Giving back to the community, Bill enjoyed his involvement with the Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, for which he became an engineer. Later, through his pump business, Bill became involved in building wildland fire fighting engines and fought wildland fires with his wife and children.

Bill, Karla and family also raised several head of cattle at his small ranch, instilling a love of ranch life into his children and grandchildren. Bill was often seen and State and County fairs, cheering on “his kids” while they showed livestock. Bill also coached and sponsored Little League Baseball and Pop Warner football teams.

Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Khristi and Shawn Breedlove; his granddaughter, Kalynn; his son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Mary Schoneberger; his granddaughter Ellie and grandson, Hunter; son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Brandi Schoneberger; his granddaughters, Braylee and Addilee; his grandson, Gunner; and his mother-in-law, Eloise Kausler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karla Schoneberger; his father-in-law, Ken Kausler; and both his parents.

A celebration of Bill’s life was held on November 21, 2015 at the Jackson County Expo.