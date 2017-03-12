MEDFORD — A new round of safety improvements are on tap for the Bybee Corner intersection of Oregon 238 and West Main Street beginning Monday, March 13, as ODOT crews convert the intersection to an all-way stop. “The change resulted from an increasing number of serious injury crashes,” said District Manager Jerry Marmon. “Westbound drivers on Oregon 238 continue to turn onto West Main Street, right in front of on-coming traffic despite good visibility. From interviews, drivers tell us they just don’t see traffic coming.” ODOT rated Bybee Corner a high crash intersection, which triggered safety improvements constructed in 2006. Initially, the improvements reduced the crash rate before it steadily rose again. A 2012 safety study led to more, albeit smaller modifications, including lengthening the eastbound turn lane to West Main Street. Research also shows traffic is also traveling faster than the posted 45 MPH speed through the intersection. According to Marmon, the new all-way stop is an interim measure until a permanent safety project can be funded. ###

Video of Bybee Corner near misses recorded by ODOT can be download at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dl3ho68xqz6yiyv/AAACDgnEo9xKmDLW_EP6nS2ya?dl=0