2017 Training Course Now Enrolling

JACKSON COUNTY OR – Become a Master Recycler in 2017! Jackson County Recycling Partnership is now seeking residents of Jackson County to take part in the annual training course and volunteer service program. Participants gain a broad understanding of home waste prevention strategies, the local solid waste infrastructure, hazardous waste avoidance, composting, plastics, e-waste and much more.

The annual course offers and an extensive training manual, discussion-based classes, presentations from regional experts, and field trips to the regional landfill, waste-to-energy plant and composting facilities. To complete the training, Master Recyclers complete 30 service hours in their neighborhoods, workplaces and schools, and support countywide waste prevention projects, over the course of a year. Since 2008, over 200 volunteers have become waste prevention ambassadors in Jackson County.

Weekly classes will take place on Tuesday evenings, March 14 – May 2, 5:30–8:00 pm at the Rogue Disposal & Recycling HQ at One West Main in downtown Medford. Enroll online today to reserve your space www.jcmasterrecyclers.org.

For more information, go to jcmasterrecyclers.org or call Jackson County Recycling Partnership at 541.494.5488.