Where can you find autumn, Christmas, jazz and patriotism combined? At the winter concert of Voices of the Applegate, of course! Hope Harrison, our energetic and exciting director, has put together an amazing collection of both the stirring and the soothing. From “I’ll be Seeing You” to “Autumn,” to the fanciful “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” the concert will be a show-stopper. In addition to some very listenable, familiar Christmas pieces, we will sing a soul-moving rendition of “America the Beautiful.” An audience participation sing-along, always a favorite, will also be included. Concert venues are the Historic Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 6th and California Streets, at 7:30pm on Friday December 1st, 2017 – and Applegate River Lodge, 15100 Hwy 238 at 3:00pm on Sunday December 3rd, 2017. There is no admission charge; donations are welcome and appreciated. Put this concert on your holiday calendar now!