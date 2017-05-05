On Saturday, May 20, 2017, Historic Jacksonville, Inc. kicks off a season of Victorian Days events at Jacksonville’s Historic Beekman House Museum with “Victorian Art & Décor: From Comfort to Excess.” By the late 1800s, the sparsely furnished parlor of pre-Civil War America had been supplanted by public rooms crowded with furniture and display items.

Cornelius Beekman’s 1873 home, located at 470 E. California Street, was built and lived in be only the one family and remains completely furnished with family artifacts, a rarity when most historic homes are staged with period pieces. From 12 noon to 4pm, costumed docents will share insights into the evolution of style in the late 1800s through the lens of Jacksonville’s wealthiest and most prominent pioneer family. One-hour tours begin approximately every 15 minutes. HJI will be joined by members of the Artists Workshop of Southern Oregon who will offer painting demonstrations and exhibits on the lawn.

Victorian Days at the Beekman House Museum continues on the third Saturday of each month through October with monthly house tours and related lawn activities. Upcoming themes include Victorian Hobbies & Crafts – “Leisure Doesn’t Mean Idleness!”; Victorian Etiquette – “Mind Your Manners”; Victorian Medicine – “From ‘Practice’ to Profession”; 19th Century Industrial Revolution – “Newfangled Inventions”; and Victorian Mourning Customs – “Honoring the ‘Dearly Departed’”

Historic Jacksonville, Inc., a non-profit organization, works in conjunction with the City of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, and other local organizations to bring historic Jacksonville buildings to life through programs, activities, and events. Proceeds benefit Jacksonville historic preservation.

Beekman House Victorian Days tour admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students (6-12). Lawn activities and exhibits are free. For additional information about Beekman House Museum tours and other Historical Jacksonville, Inc. activities, contact 541-245-3650, info@historicjacksonville.org, or visit HJI’s website at www.historicjacksonville.org.