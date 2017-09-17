PORTLAND, OR – September 2017 – Two team members from Pioneer Village will be honored at the Oregon Health Care Association awards ceremony. The ceremony will take place on September 19th at the Oregon Convention Center during the Oregon Health Care Association’s annual convention. Beondi Hewson has won the “Above and Beyond Service Award” and Regina Burton has won the “Caregiver of the Year Award”.

“Beondi knows every inch of our community from the voltage of light bulbs in every resident room to the exact amps needed to operate our cooling system. She completes every monthly, quarterly and annual inspection on time and flawlessly,” said Dora Howard, Executive Director of Pioneer Village. “Regina’s outstanding demonstration of person-centered care includes many fine details starting with her how each resident expects their bed to be made all the way down to how a resident likes the crust cut off of their morning toast.”

In addition to the two winners, Pioneer Village had two nominees that were honored with certificates of nomination. Dora Howard was nominated for Administrator of the Year and resident Erika Natwick was nominated for the Enrichment of Life award.

The following are descriptions of each of the awards:

Above and Beyond Service Award:

This award recognizes the achievements and commitments of an employee from any department who has shown initiative and performs above and beyond the call of duty.

Caregiver of the Year Award:

This award recognizes the achievements and commitments of a direct care staff member whose contributions have led to the improved quality of life for residents and who creates a better work environment for co-workers.

About Oregon Health Care Association: Founded in 1950, the Oregon Health Care Association (OHCA) improves the lives of seniors and people with disabilities by promoting quality long-term care in Oregon. A statewide, nonprofit trade association, OHCA is the largest long term care trade association in Oregon, representing more than 1,000 organizations and 90 percent of long term care providers in the state.

About Pioneer Village: Located in historic Jacksonville, Pioneer Village specializes in Independent and Assisted Living in a comfortable, caring environment. Pioneer Village provides great life-enriching activities, and reliable, courteous service. Pioneer Village is proud to be a Radiant Senior Living community. For more information about Pioneer Village please visit the website: http://www.pioneervillageoregon.com/