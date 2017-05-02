Mark your calendar for the 9th-Annual Medford AAUW Garden Tour on Saturday, June 10, 2017, from 10:00am to 4:00pm. This year’s tour features two Jacksonville gardens, along with four other diverse landscapes, chosen to provide you with lots of ideas and inspiration for your own garden spaces. The 2017 tour theme is “West Side Story” because all six gardens, as well as Caprice Vineyards, where wine and food from the Buttercloud Bakery food truck will be available for purchase, are located on the west side of the valley.

In Jacksonville, enjoy a lovely and carefully-planned garden on Laurel Lane. Each plant in this small space has been thoughtfully chosen for color and texture and placed where each can best thrive as they provide color and interest throughout the seasons. When combined with the garden art and fencing, the result has a “secret” garden feel. At the second Jacksonville property on Singler Lane, the owner has created the look of an English country garden with swathes of colorful perennials and massed hanging baskets of bright, shade-loving annuals. The backyard focuses on pollinator-friendly plants.

Two more gardens are located in Central Point. The garden on Old Stage Road includes fountains and waterfalls found along the meandering walkways of this charming and well-planned garden that invites peaceful contemplation. Glass artist Randy Perkins is providing his art for special interest in this garden for the day. In contrast, the second Central Point location is a tropical oasis, complete with palm tree, waterfall, and pool. Enjoy a happy little paradise with a profusion of pots and artistic touches.

On McKenzie Drive in Medford, the home of a landscape designer, a delightful space demonstrates the application of “sustainability” principles to achieve a low-water-usage garden that includes food crops. Also in Medford on Coleman Creek Road is this year’s hospitality garden where ticket holders may enjoy refreshments during the day’s tour. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this enchanted estate is home to a 100-year-old oak as well as formal gardens filled with fanciful creatures and sculptures.

Tickets are $20 (free for children under 12) and may be purchased beginning in early May at any Grange Co-op location, Blue Door Garden Store in Jacksonville, Caprice Vineyards in Central Point, Penny and Lulu Studio Florist in Medford, or at any of the gardens on the day of the tour. No ticket is necessary at Caprice Vineyards. All proceeds from the tour fund educational and leadership opportunities for local women and girls. For further information and garden addresses, please visit http://Medford-or.aauw.net.