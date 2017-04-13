GOLD HILL, OR – 4/13/2017 –Perennial favorites, Rose and Rouge Jolee, are stepping out in style as Del Rio Vineyards’ newly created Jolee brand. Leading the popular Rosé and Red Blend categories the wines sport an elegant new look complete with sleek stelvin screw cap closures and upscale screen printed labels.

Created in 2004, Rose Jolee has grown steadily over the years and is now the number one selling Rosé in the Oregon market, boasting a 6,000 annual case production. Recent praise of the Rose Jolee includes “Best of Class” for domestic sweet by the 2017 Rosé Today wine competition in Napa, California and a gold medal at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Jolee captures the essence of spring with two fruit-driven compositions, Rose and Rouge. Liquid sunshine, these wines are the life of the party, full of flavor and sassy appeal. Lush and rich, the Jolee wines are easy-drinking and perfect for entertaining. Hand crafted with care and Del Rio’s commitment to excellence, these wines show great balance and structure. Perfect companions for a game day tailgate, book club night or picnic on the river; Jolee wines are always best when shared with family and friends.

Samples of the Rose and Rouge Jolee will be sent upon request. Available nationally through our distribution partners in select states. Consumers can look for bottles to hit the shelves in fine retailers and restaurant menus this spring. Samples of the Jolee wines will be sent upon request.

More about JOLEE WINES

DEFINITION – Jolee [joh-lee] 1) a riff on the French word Jolie, meaning pretty 2) the name of one of Del Rio’s founders 3) two lovely, vibrant, fruit-driven wines.