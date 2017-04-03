Hello Friends,

I will be holding two town hall meetings in Senate District 3 on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

The first is scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rogue Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 87 4th St. in Ashland.

From 2 to 4 p.m. that same day, I will host a town hall meeting at Old City Hall in Jacksonville. It is located at 205 W. Main St.

Feel free to come share your concerns and provide input on matters involving state government.

Yours truly,

Sen. Alan DeBoer

Senate District 3

Capitol Phone: 503-986-1703

Capitol Address: 900 Court St. NE, S-421, Salem, Oregon 97301

Email: sen.AlanDeBoer@oregonlegislature.gov

Website: http://www.oregonlegislature.gov/deboer