A fashion show and tribute to the Hollywood icon who called the Rogue Valley her home.

Join Randall Theatre on Saturday, April 22nd for an elegant afternoon of food, fun and fashion all done up Ginger Rogers style. The event includes a fashion show featuring gowns owned and worn by Ginger herself, some custom made just for her. Two of the featured gowns were worn by Ms. Rogers at Academy Awards ceremonies, one of which she was wearing as she danced with Fred Astaire.

The event also includes both silent and live auctions. Among the items on auction are dresses, gloves, shoes and other accessories from Ginger’s personal collection. Other items include rare glass bottles from Ms. Rogers Rogue Valley ranch.

Those attending are encouraged to dress in the elegant style of the 1940’s. Funds raised will benefit the establishment of the Randall Theatre Company’s second performance venue in Jacksonville.

The event takes place at the Calvary Church building at 520 N. 5th Street in Jacksonville. Live entertainment will be provided by the cast of the Randall Theatre’s upcoming musical production of “On the Town”. The event also serves as an introduction to the Randall Theatre’s new performance venue at the Calvary Church. “On the Town” will be the first Randall show performed in the newly remodeled space. The show opens the first weekend in May.

Tickets to the “On The Town with Ginger Rogers” fashion show and auction are $30 each and are available through the Randall Theatre website at randalltheatre.com or by calling 541-632-3258.

In Brief:

On the Town with Ginger Rogers

WHEN: April 22 at 2 pm

WHERE: Calvary Church; 520 N 5th Street in Jacksonville

TICKETS: $30 each

Contact: Robin Downward, Randall Theatre Managing Artistic Director

Phone: 541-632-3258

Email: randalltheatre@gmail.com

Website: www.randalltheatre.com

About the Randall:

The Randall Theatre is an intimate community playhouse committed to high quality productions in drama, comedy and musical theater. We strive to bring together the best in Southern Oregon actors, directors and technical staff in an inviting and meaningful setting.

The Randall Theater further exists to assist those in the community who are seeking an outlet for their passions.