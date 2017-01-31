The Craterian Theater at the Collier Center, located at 23 S. Central in Downtown Medford, in cooperation with the Storytelling Guild, will present two FREE puppet show performances on Sunday, February 12 at 1:30pm and 4:00pm. Although admission is free, the donation of a gently-used children’s book is appreciated.

This “Beauty and the Beast” story set in China, is imaginative puppet theatre and includes a smoke-breathing dragon! With Chinese New Year being celebrated during this time of year, the timing couldn’t be better!

The show features the son of a magical water sprite and a prince of toads, Indri, who must learn to place another’s needs before his own. Inspired by the compassion of a courageous friend, Indri discovers that true beauty is found within the kindness we show and accept from others. Tears of Joy Theatre uses beautiful puppetry to engage and delight audiences.

Your donation of a gently-used children’s book supports the Guild’s “Pass the Book Program,” which annually gives 5,000 to 10,000 books to more than 25 agencies working with children from newborns to older teens–agencies like Kids Unlimited, Head Start, Juvenile Detention, Community Health Centers, the Children’s Advocacy Center, On-rack, Dunn House and others.

Tears of Joy Theatre is recognized as one of the nation’s outstanding puppet theatres, known internationally for its innovation and excellence. Each year the programs of the theatre serve over 200,000 children and adults. Tears of Joy Theatre has received a Washington State Governor’s Arts Award and a Young Audiences Sunburst Award for its “exemplary commitment to arts in education.” Four of the theatre’s productions have received American puppetry’s highest honor, The Citation of Excellence in the Art of Puppetry from UNIMA-USA.

To learn more please visit storytellingguild.org or join the Storytelling Guild at facebook.com/storytellingguild or contact Lara Knackstedt at 541-210-1999 or laraknack@gmail.com.