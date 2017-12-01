This fall and winter, before lighting your fireplace or wood stove, have it inspected and/or cleaned. Inspections should also include the chimney and flues, due to a possible buildup of dangerous creosote. Please also remember that wood logs and wood of any kind should never be burned in a gas-log fireplace.

Brick chimneys also require inspections to assure that the mortar and brick are in good condition and do not allow sparks to escape into your attic, causing a undetected fire.

Furthermore, it’s important to have a fire resistive floor surface in front of the opening of your fireplace: tile, slate, rock or a fire resistive carpet made specifically for that purpose. A fireplace mesh screen or glass front door must be in place while using a fire place to prevent sparks from being emitted.

Fireplaces, wood stoves and pellet stoves all need proper ventilation, to assure carbon monoxide does not linger in your home. Carbon Monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas which can be quite deadly. This is also a good time of year to assure that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.

Need help inspecting your fireplace, wood stove, pellet stove or smoke detectors? Please call the Jacksonville Fire Department at 541-899-7246. We enjoy making house-calls without the red lights and sirens!