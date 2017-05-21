Time travel to 1932 on Saturday, May 27, 2017, when Historic Jacksonville, Inc. invites you to interact with Beekman family members, relatives and friends! Cornelius Beekman was the most prominent and wealthy of Jacksonville’s pioneeers. His children are now closing up their 1873 Jacksonville home, going through family belongings, commenting on current affairs, and sharing memories of life in the late 1800s. Join them at 12n, 1:30 or 3pm at 470 E. California Street in Jacksonville. Admission: $8, adults; $5, seniors/students. For additional information, contact 541-245-3650 or info@historicjacksonville.org.