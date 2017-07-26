The Jacksonville Applegate Rotary Club will hold its 8th-Annual Salmon Bake at beautiful Hanley Farm on September 10, 2017. This event has turned into a beloved Jacksonville tradition! As in past years, the Salmon Bake fundraiser supports Rotary’s clean water projects around the world. Our projects have dramatically improved public health and reduced infant mortality rates in impoverished areas.

This year, we are celebrating the completion of a well in rural Tanzania, which now serves local communities in desperate need of potable water. We invite you to join our future efforts! Our family-friendly Salmon Bake begins at 5:00pm. Tickets cost $25 and include a live band, a short auction, a wine raffle, and a delicious grilled salmon dinner catered by Jacksonville Inn and Bella Union restaurants. Local beers and wines will be available for purchase.

Please join us for a casual evening of friendship and frivolity! To purchase tickets, ask a Rotarian or email campanella2003@gmail.com. See you there!