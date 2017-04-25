On Tuesday, April 25, the Jacksonville Thrift and Collectibles Store in downtown Jacksonville presented a check for $153,200 to Rick Patsche, the President of the Jacksonville Community Center (JCC). The gift fulfills a longstanding pledge by the Jacksonville Seniors, Inc. group to help underwrite the construction of the new community center in Jacksonville. The Thrift Store is a totally volunteer effort and has been operating since 1998 with the specific purpose of building a community center. Over the years, many residents have donated items to the Thrift Store; hundreds have volunteered tens of thousands of hours and literally thousands of customers have made purchases. Rick Patsche, JCC President, says, the real story here, “is not just the generous cash gift from the Seniors, which is incredible and unbelievable, but the fact that the Seniors have been saving for this day for nearly 20 years. That is dedication and commitment without which we would not be breaking ground in the near future.” According to Patsche he met with numerous foundations that were impressed that for years Seniors, Inc. had been saving money for a community center. “In almost every instance those foundations gave us a grant!” says Patsche. Look for an announcement soon on the official groundbreaking of the new Community Center!

