On the Importance of HARC

At eighty-two, this mayor is acutely aware of the differences between generations. In my youth, I saw anyone over thirty as an “old fogy” and unwilling to change with the times. Now, being one of those “old fogies,” I understand both sides, fully realizing the perspective that well-meaning, enthusiastic progressives bring to any dialogue, which understanding brings me to the subject at hand, something all generations can agree on: the importance of our heritage as a historic treasure. If that is true, then there should be no disagreement concerning the importance of HARC and its role in our city’s governance. (HARC: Historic Architectural Review Commission)

I say this because from time-to-time there does seem to surface some frustration on the part of citizens who either do not understand the importance of HARC, or who feel emphasis on any associated historical significance tends to pre-empt the energy needed for some development or activity they feel important. Let’s take a look at one such example in recent years… the growth of the wine industry. There may be those who doubt the economic viability of such an enterprise, but consider the significant number of entrepreneurs willing to invest their time and money in vineyards and retail outlets. Given the potential impact on local employment, increased tax revenues for local government, and increased tourism, success in these efforts would certainly be beneficial to our entire community. Even so, such development in no way diminishes neither the value nor the importance that HARC brings to Jacksonville. Thus, would it not behoove the city and its citizens, to emphasize and support HARC. No one can argue that our charming, historic setting is what provides our developing wine industry with an advantage over neighboring communities.

I make this observation because, even as I write this, HARC is undergoing a crucial transformation. Gary Collins, who served with distinction as Chair, has been succeeded by Trish Murdoch. Donna Bowen has joined HARC and Owen Jurling has been chosen as liason between HARC and the Planning Commission, a position previously held by Art Krueger. Finally, Sally Melgard has retired from HARC after years of distinguished service.

These are fundamental changes, but, to quote a cultural epithet: “Wait there’s more.” An even greater change is about to take place. HARC’s duties are delineated in Title 18 of the Jacksonville Municipal Code. However, Title 18 has not served the HARC body well at all in recent years. That is about to change! Under the auspices of Planning, HARC, Administration, the City Council, and your Mayor, Title 18 will be rewritten, thereby correcting some serious deficiencies that impede HARC from fulfilling its primary task: protecting irreplaceable historic sites and structures. Look around and you see the failure of Title 18 evidenced by a historic building that should never have been allowed to have an even bigger building attached to it… and it should never have been moved in order to accommodate changes. Yet HARC has been unable to prevent destruction of this nature to our historic buildings because Title 18 failed in this regard.

Regardless of anything else, the most important item on this year’s council agenda, are these impending code changes. These critical changes will give HARC teeth in its designated task of protecting our city’s priceless heritage. With such a daunting task fulfilled, the charm of the past will endure for our children and grandchildren, and a sound and healthy climate remains for our business community and much-needed and welcome tourism.