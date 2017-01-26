The New Year brings new ownership to Jacksonville’s Thai House Restaurant, located at 215 W. California Street. In December, 2016, former owners, Kai & So relocated to the Bay Area after the birth of their daughter in order to live closer to family and their new Thai restaurant in the Castro District!

Thai House Jacksonville was purchased by Prosperity Investments, whose team includes Chef Drew (pictured here.) Hailing from Pompano Beach, South Florida, Drew brings more than 15 years of chef experience to Jacksonville. Drew says he was fortunate to have spent two weeks training with Kai, learning the in’s & outs of Thai cooking. A lover of all things spicy, Drew notes that Thai cooking is similar in many respects to his native Cajun cooking. Although the menu at the Thai House will remain largely the same, don’t be surprised to find a few of Chef Drew’s favorite dishes in the mix now and then. In addition to sourcing the best local produce, meat and fish available, Drew notes that he’s passionate about featuring local wines, especially those from the Applegate Valley, where he now resides.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-born chef says that cooking has been a passion from early age and that being the child of a Mexican father and Italian mother infused him with a passion and appreciation for favorable kitchen combinations. In addition to having a flair for Cajun and Thai cooking, the chef also produces his very own BBQ sauce, rumored to be one of the hottest on earth!

Thai House is now open 11:00am-2:00pm for lunch and 4:00pm-9:00pm for dinner Wednesday-Sunday. (Closed Monday & Tuesday). The new phone number is 541-899-3930.