Medford, Oregon (February 21, 2018) – Miriam Reed will perform “Susan B. Anthony Says a Word” at three Jackson County Library branches in March: Saturday, March 3 at 12 noon at the Rogue River Library, 412 East Main Street; Thursday, March 15 at 4:00 p.m. at the Eagle Point Library, 239 West Main Street; and Saturday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Library, 340 West “C” Street.

“Susan B. Anthony Says a Word” is a 45-minute solo play written and performed by Miriam Reed. Reed portrays Anthony as she recalls her life as a young woman and the events that brought her to meet Elizabeth Cady Stanton and begin her work fighting for woman’s rights‚—her right to the control of her own person, her right to ownership of her wages, her right to the guardianship of her children—and finally, her right to woman’s suffrage. Reed’s portrayal of Susan B. Anthony will be followed by a question and answer session.

Miriam Reed earned her doctorate in Comparative Literature from UCLA in 1980. She

launched her one-woman performances to educate and entertain, calling her solo plays “Women’s History 101“, presenting the lives of such powerhouse women as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Louisa May Alcott, and Margaret Sanger.

Reed lives in Ashland, Oregon, and is the author of Margaret Sanger: Her Life in Her Words (Barricade Books, 2003), Clarence James Gamble: An Extraordinary Life (DVD 2007), Japan 1908: The Adventure of Fourteen-Year-Old Clarence James Gamble (2013), and China 1908: Sidney D. Gamble & Brother Clarence Discover China (2017).

These free performances are sponsored by the Rogue River Friends of the Library, Eagle Point Friends of the Library, and Jacksonville Friends of the Library. For more information, please call 541-774-8679 or visit jcls.org.