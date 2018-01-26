Bob Haworth returns to the Bella Union on Sunday, February 11th, 2018, from 5:00-7:00pm for the first in a new entertainment series called “Sunday at The Bella.” Bob will be joined by the multi-talented, John Hollis (of Callahan’s Lodge fame) for an early evening of vintage folk music, cowboy tunes, original songs, and more. And if you’re planning ahead, mark your calendar for March 11th, April 8th and May 6th for more of “Sunday At The Bella” with Bob and John. Come by and say “Howdy!”

After graduating from Medford High School in 1965, Bob Haworth set his sights on a career in the music business. He joined the Seattle-based folk group, The Brothers Four, in 1970, and spent the next fifteen years traveling the world and recording over a dozen albums. In 1985, The Kingston Trio invited Bob to replace retiring original member, Nick Reynolds. After 20 years with that group, he retired in 2005, performing his last Kingston Trio show at Britt. He and his wife Meri returned to the Rogue Valley four years ago and settled down here in Jacksonville. For more information visit www.bobhaworth.com.

Photo of John Hollis and Bob Haworth