Jacksonville, Oregon (June 13, 2017) – Jackson County Library Services presents an exciting lineup of events this summer at the Jacksonville Library, 340 West “C” Street.

Award-winning storyteller, Christopher Leebrick will dazzle audiences with his extensive repertoire of world folk tales, legends, whoppers, and original stories in “Share a Story, Build a World” on Wednesday, June 28 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Youth ages 12+, or 8-11 with a caregiver, can learn about circuits during John Jackson’s STEM program “Make an Electromagnet”. The device they make won’t pick up a car, but it can be used to experiment with paperclips and thumbtacks! Registration is required by calling 541-899-1665. This free program is offered on Thursday, June 29 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Children’s author, Kenda Swartz Pepper will share her book Well Earth Well Me! on Wednesday, July 12 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

During the Young Adult (YA) “Rock Art” Sculpture program, youth ages 12-18 are invited to create a colorful, glow-in-the-dark rock art sculpture inspired by artist Ugo Rondinone’s large-scale public artwork “Seven Magic Mountains”.

A Tames Alan Swing Dance class for kids ages 8+ will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Adults can attend a four-week series of Basic I Computer Classes on using the mouse and keyboard, internet navigation, and e-mail on Saturday July 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon.

All Jacksonville Library programs are free, thanks to sponsorship from the Kenneth A. and Lucille D. Hulburt Family Trust and the Jacksonville Friends of the Library. For more information please contact the Jacksonville Branch Library at 541-899-1665 or visit jcls.org.