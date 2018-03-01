The Poet’s Palette—Art Presence Art Center is delighted with the works of art that have been submitted for our March-April 2018 exhibition, “The Poet’s Palette,” and we’re sure you will be, too! The show opens Friday, March 2, with a reception on Saturday, March 3 from 1:00-3:00pm, running through Sunday, April 29.

Art Gala Featuring Delores Ribal—We present an Art Gala featuring paintings by D-lores Ribal at Pioneer Village on Wednesday, March 14, from 4:30–6:30pm. Meet the artist and enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres and live music. You will have an opportunity to win a drawing for dinner for two at the Jacksonville Inn, and donations will be accepted for the Alzheimer’s Association. Everyone is welcome to attend this reception; please RSVP to 541-899-6825.

The subject matter for Ribal’s bold and engaging watercolor paintings stem from camping and backpacking trips in her youth. Ribal originally trained working with still-life displays and models, but found her style after attending an abstract workshop. “My experiences, exploration, and finding out what happens—even accidentally—is more exciting. I just take a chance and let the paint work for me.”

Celebrating the Shamrock—Art Presence is pleased to announce a special St. Patrick’s Day event from noon-5:00pm on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Enjoy live music by Minstrel Streams, wine and hors d’oeuvres, AND a raffle for a basket of artworks from the gallery valued at $300!

An Afternoon with Minstrel Streams—Matt and Rebecca Stuart of Minstrel Streams will honor us with their music on Sunday, March 25 from 2:00-4:00pm. Their critically acclaimed CD “New Horizon” was recorded at Will Ackerman’s legendary Imaginary Road Studios in Vermont, reaching a global audience with radio airplay around the world. “New Horizon” was also a GRAMMY contender.

Art Presence Boutique—Remember the new Art Presence Boutique when shopping for gifts throughout the year! In this section of the Main Gallery you’ll find unique handcrafted pieces by Art Presence members, including small works of fine art, jewelry, greeting cards, functional and decorative glass art, and more. These small to medium-size artworks will make lovely gifts for any occasion.

Anne Brooke’s Historic Jacksonville Coloring Book is available at Art Presence and more venues throughout Jacksonville. With 28 images of historic buildings and printed on acid-free paper, and all profits benefiting local non-profit organizations, it’s another year-round great gift idea.

Art Presence Offsite Exhibits—These exhibits of works by Art Presence members are available for viewing:

Paintings by Dolores Ribal at Pioneer Village.

Paintings by Dolores Ribal at the Medford Public Library through March.

Exhibit of works by Walt Wirfs in the Jacksonville Library’s Naversen Room continues.

Reserve our upstairs room for your class, workshop or meeting! Contact Anne Brooke at 541-941-7057. As always, you can find the above information and more on our website, https://art-presence.org.

Featured image: “Music Under the Night Lights,” watercolor by Linda Abblett