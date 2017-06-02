Summer, At Last!-—This winter has seemed especially long with all the rain that’s come down. Now that we’re all getting outside again, why not come to Art Presence Art Center’s gallery to view and consider a variety of lovely summer-themed artworks created by Art Presence member artists? The show opens on Friday, June 2 and continues through Sunday, July 30. Meet the artists at our reception on Saturday, June 3 from 1:00-3:00pm. This month’s reception features wine tasting by Cliff Creek Winery, an author reading, refreshments, and live music by Minstrel Streams. Arrive a bit before 1:00pm to hear Ashland author Sharon Mehdi read from her book, “A Curious Quest for Absolute Truth.”

Art Presence Offsite Exhibits—This month, Tom Ommen’s show of photography continues at the Medford Library. At Pioneer Village, Anne Brooke’s exhibit of watercolor paintings is on display through the end of June. Beginning this month, Charlotte Wirfs exhibits her beautiful textile art in the Naversen Room at the Jacksonville Library in a show that will be on display through August.

What’s Happening Upstairs?

June 16-18: Pocket Sketching Workshop: “Learn Enough to Play for a Lifetime!” We are SO excited about Kath Macauley’s three-day Pocket Sketching workshop, the first art workshop to be offered in our upstairs classroom! This program will make creating art more accessible and convenient for anyone. No more lugging an easel and paints to a location to capture your plein air impressions, missing opportunities, or working from photographs because you were traveling and couldn’t bring art supplies. Perfect for travel, hiking, biking, sitting in a cafe or standing in line—preserve a memory in 25 minutes or less and put away with no clean-up. Kath’s workshops are well organized, fast-moving, and loaded with information. The workshop starts at 9:30am and continues until 4:00pm on June 16, 17 and 18. Find all the information you need to register and prepare at our website, https://art-presence.org. Contact Anne Brooke to reserve your spot at 541-941-7057 or anne@brookewatercolor.com.

Figure Drawing: Our Figure Drawing Studio is taking a break for the summer and will resume sessions in September.

Coming Up…

Art Presence hosts a wine tasting by Valley View Winery on Saturday, June 17 from 1:00-3:00pm.

Plan to come by Art Presence Art Center on July 1, when the juried results of the Artists Workshop’s 2017 Southern Oregon Plein Air Event will be displayed on the Courthouse grounds in front of our gallery…one day only!

Reserve our upstairs room for your class, workshop or meeting! Contact Anne Brooke at 541-941-7057. And as always, you can find this information and more on our website, https://art-presence.org.

Featured image is “Bird with Nest,” watercolor by Anne Brooke.