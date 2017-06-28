Special Update from Our Founder, Anne Brooke

The creation of new objects, either real or abstract, the changing of matter such as clay, fabric or glass into something different, the association of images that reminds us of another place or time…these are talents that provide artists with a special connection to other human beings, a way of communicating and possibly a new way of seeing.

Art Presence is a non-profit cooperative gallery with a cadre of two- and three-dimensional artists. Presenting their subject matter through their creations, they provide viewers with new or different perspectives, evoking emotions and enriching both their lives and ours.

We are now making grand improvements to our gallery space. In November, we plan to close the gallery for a bit in order to sheetrock the walls and replace the carpeting. We are emboldened to move ahead with these plans thanks to an newly-extended three-year lease, just approved by the City Council.

In the meantime and in the future, Art Presence is committed to providing every artistic experience to the community of Jacksonville and beyond. As we grow and prosper, we appreciate your support for Art Presence. ~Anne Brooke

Summer, At Last!—Our member show of summer-themed art continues through Sunday, July 30. Celebrate the beginning of summer with the artists at our reception on Saturday, July 1, from 1:00-3:00pm. Enjoy refreshments and live music by Minstrel Streams while viewing the art in the gallery. This month’s reception is especially festive, with a one-day show of the juried results of the Artists Workshop’s 2017 Southern Oregon Plein Air Event on display on the Courthouse grounds in front of the gallery.

Art Presence Offsite Exhibits

On June 29 at Pioneer Village, Patrick Beste’s new show, “Abstracts,” opens with a reception at 4:30pm. “Landscapes,” Tom Ommen’s show of photography at the Medford Library and “Fabric Art,” Charlotte Wirfs’ exhibit of textile art in the Jacksonville Library’s Naversen Room, remain on display through August.

Reserve our upstairs room for your class, workshop or meeting! Contact Anne Brooke at 541-941-7057. As always, you can find this information and more on our website, https://art-presence.org.