Happy New Year!

Well, last month’s record-breaking winter storm Helena sure did put a stick in the spokes of our January reception! We hope you and everyone you love made it through the storm safely, and that you were able to attend our informal reception the following weekend.

Naked Art 2017: No Mats ~ No Frames ~ Great Deals!—Our annual show of unframed art opened January 13 and continues through February 26. Add to your art collection for less or buy the art you love without paying for a frame you intend to replace! Naked Art, a collection of unframed fine art by Art Presence members, lets you take home your naked art finds right away. The bonus for collectors is that new works will replace those that have sold, so there will be more art to consider as it is added throughout the show! Join us for a reception on Saturday, February 4 from noon-3:00pm. Again, we have a special author reading scheduled. This time Christin Lore Weber will read from her newly published book, “The Root of Beauty: A Spiritual Memoir.”

Art Presence Offsite Exhibits:

Pioneer Village: Anne Brooke—Exhibit of watercolor paintings opened January 19 and continues through April 19. See more of Anne’s work at www.brookewatercolor.com.

Jacksonville Library, Naversen Room: Photography by Kathleen Hoevet—Show of heartwarming and visually stunning photography opened January 19 and continues through April 19. See more of Kathy’s work at kathleenhoevetphotography.com.

What’s Happening Upstairs?

Figure Drawing: Fingers feeling rusty? Didn’t do much drawing over the holidays? Limber up those talented digits with us as we practice drawing professional models from life! Sharpen your pencils, bring your sketchbook, and join our life drawing studio every Monday from 1:00-3:00pm. Just $10 for each two-hour session.

Reserve our upstairs room for your class, workshop or meeting! Contact Anne Brooke at 541-941-7057.