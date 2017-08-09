GOLD HILL, OR – 8/9/2017 – Del Rio Vineyards Estate is excited to share that our Zinnia garden is now open. Our team has been working hard this summer to prepare for today. The Zinnias are ready for picking and their main purpose: sharing. The Zinnias were planted with the intent to spread joy.

Please come join us in flowering it forward. The only rule we have is that for every bouquet you pick for yourself, you pick one for someone else. Share with someone in a care facility, a friend in need, a stranger who might benefit from a smile.

We also encourage people to bring their own vases, clippers, and buckets. Water and vases are available for those that do not have their own, and vase donations are happily accepted! The flowers are not for resale. Please do share your “Flower it Forward” adventures on Social Media. Tag us @delriovineyards and use hashag #floweritfoward

The Del Rio Vineyard Estate overlooks the Rogue River at the convergence of the Cascade, Siskiyou and Coastal Mountain ranges. A 300 acre vineyard of breathtaking beauty, Del Rio is run by Rob and Jolee Wallace, fourth generation farmers, whose hearts and passion for the land are as big as their vineyard’s skyline. Together with a team of artisan winemakers, the Wallace’s are working their dream producing world class wines in the wild and unspoiled Rogue Valley.