A rare musical event is coming to southern Oregon. Singer/songwriter, MATIA, who will be performing at the Country Crossing Music Festival on July 29th (10 am Boxcar Stage) at The Expo has announced that she has added a special one night only show on Sunday, July 30th, 2017 at 6:30 pm. The recently scheduled concert will be held at EdenVale Winery and feature her All-Star band consisting of Los Angeles based award-winning musicians. In addition to boasting Emmy Awards and Platinum and Gold selling records, this ensemble has played and recorded with the Who’s Who in the music business. Combined, their resumes include live performances and studio work in multiple genres (rock, pop, r&b, blues, jazz) and extensive global awards for TV and Film.
