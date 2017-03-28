Southern Oregonians are coming together for a historic People’s Climate March for Climate, Jobs, and Justice on Saturday April 29th, 2017 at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford. It will be the largest event of its kind in our region’s history – and part of a national day of protest. Like the Women’s March, there will be sister events throughout the U.S.

The march recognizes that in these extraordinary times we must unite to address many of the interconnected issues that impact our communities. Community members, organizations, and elected officials are invited to join the People’s Climate March if they are interested in:

Demanding urgent action on climate change.

Creating good-paying clean energy jobs in our region.

Stopping the proposed Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline.

Safeguarding public lands, clean water, air, and fisheries.

Supporting family farms and a diversified local economy.

Protecting farm and forest workers

Respecting tribal territories and culture.

Protecting residents from the health impacts of climate change.

Standing up for climate justice by reducing impacts on low-income communities, children, seniors, and communities of color.

Basing public policy on the public interest and not the special interests of global corporations and profits over people.

Protecting the beauty of Southern Oregon and the livability of our planet for all life and future generations.

Prioritizing affordable housing with convenient, energy-efficient transportation.

Promoting Peace.

The march will hold accountable both corporate executives and elected public officials at all levels, regardless of party, who threaten our region and our planet.

The march will begin where the program will be held: Pear Blossom Park at the Commons, Medford, OR (312 E 4th St., Medford) at 3pm ending at 6pm. The program will feature speakers, music, and information on how to get involved in working for climate, jobs, and justice in Southern Oregon.

Those interested in joining the People’s March of Southern Oregon are encouraged to sign up for the event at: https://peoplesclimate.org/sister-marches/. A local zipcode will find our event. For more information visit: FB people’s climate march southern oregon.

Local sponsors include: Hair on Fire Oregon, Jackson County Democrats, KS Wild, Rogue Climate, Northwest Forest Worker Center, Southern Oregon Citizens Climate Lobby, Southern Oregon Climate Action Now, Southern Oregon Pachamama Alliance Community, Unete Center for Farmworker Advocacy, Unite Oregon.