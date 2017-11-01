Soroptimist International of Medford – Holiday Home Tour is December 3, 2017

Just a reminder for everyone’s Holiday Calendar! SI Medford is presenting their 26th Annual Holiday Home Tour on Sunday, December 3rd, from 11am to 4pm.

Four beautifully decorated homes are on the Tour and Essentials Home Décor will be open during the tour.

Tickets are a $15.00 donation and can be picked up at these locations:

Essentials Home Décor, Medford

Medford Visitor Information Center, Medford

Judy’s Florist, Central Point and Grants Pass

Country Quilts, Jacksonville

For more information about the homes see our website: si-medford.org or check our Facebook page: SIMedford.