Vicki Bryden, long-time SOHS Volunteer, speaks about Author Edison Marshall, his books and his accomplishments. He came to Medford as a boy with his father, who bought into the orchard boom. Fulfilling his childhood dream, he became a successful writer and had over sixty novels published, including his 1953 novel, “Caravan to Xanadu, a Novel of Marco Polo.” Noted for his meticulous research and historical novels, in 1921 he won the prestigious O. Henry Award. Several of his novels were adapted into film. Best remembered is the 1958 film “The Vikings,” starring Kirk Douglas. Learn more about this talented author, 12pm-1pm, March 1, 2017 at the Medford Library, 205 S. Central Avenue; and March 8, 2017 at the Ashland Library, 410 Siskiyou Boulevard. Admission: Free!