Do residents of Southern Oregon worry about climate change, and if so, what are their chief concerns?

An exhibit and documentary at the Jacksonville Public Library running January 9 – 31, 2018 attempts to answer those questions. In the display, more than 60 people, ranging in age from middle-schoolers to seniors voice their responses to our world of rising temperatures and more extreme weather – changes scientists say are accelerated by human-caused releases of greenhouse gases. The exhibit combines comments written on cards, most of them accompanied with a photograph of each person, as well as life-size photos of Valley residents.

The exhibit will be displayed at the library at 340 West C Street in Jacksonville. The library is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon – 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

The display was put together by SOCAN (Southern Oregon Climate Action Now) as one part of a larger “Voices of the Valley” project that includes a full-length documentary, featuring interviews with people speaking from various points of reference, ranging from health issues to effects on local business. Among those interviewed for the documentary are a plant nursery owner, two young activists, Oregon Shakespeare Festival representatives, farmworkers, owners of Willow-Witt ranch, an Indigenous tribal spokesperson, and the medical director for Jackson County Health and Human Services. Jacksonville Library is co-sponsoring a screening of the film on Saturday January 27 at noon. The documentary runs 68 minutes. Representatives from SOCAN will be present for a conversation following the screening. The project will tour to Phoenix and Talent Libraries in February. For screening updates see socan.eco/voices.

SOCAN is a volunteer organization based in Medford that brings climate concerns to the attention of government officials, offers periodic local classes on climate science, presents films and lectures about different aspects of climate change at open monthly meetings, and cooperates with other local groups on issues ranging from protection of national monuments to clean energy initiatives and support for regional farmworkers.

See related media coverage on the project to date:

Cover story in Ashland Daily Tidings 11/27/17

http://www.dailytidings.com/news/20171126/climate-change-hits-home-hard

Channel 10 News 12/1/17

http://ktvl.com/news/local/local-activist-group-makes-global-warming-documentary

Medford Tribune on library exhibit 9/26/17

http://www.mailtribune.com/news/20170926/residents-express-their-worries-for-world