A Cup of Conversation – March 2017

Sometimes life hands you a gift when it looks more like a burden. We brought the tiny black lab pup home for our daughter’s seventh birthday but it was clear this dog was mine even before she made her way half-way through Mary’s closet. Lucy was pure-bred from a line of champions; petite, beautiful and a full-time job. Leaving Lucy alone was always a gamble and no puppy-proofed home could keep this dog from wreaking destruction.

Countless hours training Lucy was spent in hopes she’d hunt in the field with me one day and by six-months the pup was proficient in manners and obedience, except for one thing. Lucy had a weakness for food; all food especially in the hands of unsuspecting children. Our daughter’s friends saw this flaw as a game worthy to be exploited for personal entertainment. No ice cream cone or Sippy-Cup was safe in the hands of anyone under four feet tall on the streets of Jacksonville.

This character flaw morphed into something far more serious when Lucy developed a friendly proclivity for small dogs and baby strollers. The final straw was when the now forty-pound pup took off gleefully after a young man pushing an infant in a big baby carriage down the bike path in front of our home. Imagine the horror when Lucy leaped into the carriage paws first, no doubt expecting to score an easy bag of cheddar fish or some other morsel experience told her hides in the soft folds of a baby stroller.

After yanking dog out of carriage with super-human strength, I released a flood of gushing apology making exceedingly grateful confirmations no harm was done. The poor young dad still in shock hurried down the path resolute to say nothing to wife about the incident lest he receive certain wrath. The young dog was now curled into the fetal position expecting the worst. Dragging Lucy up to the house and chaining her to the porch bought some time to cool off enough to decide my next move. Visions of what could have happened mauled my brain with the realization something drastic must be done or this dog was going to spend the rest of her short life locked up in dog prison. To add insult to injury, we were out of expensive dog food which meant going back into town to reload. Thinking about all the training poured into this dog continued to sour my mood so by the time the car pulled into the pet store parking lot, I was ready for the big sell.

Asked whether the training collar using electric current really worked, the clerk behind the counter simply replied in a slow drawl, “Ohhh yeah, but the dog needs to be trained enough first to…” I never let him finish and never was anyone sold on a product faster. With great joy my cash slapped down hard on the counter. The last thing I remember racing out the door was the clerk saying something or other about reading the instructions…HA! All I could think about was the look on the dog’s face when she discovered who’s really in charge.

Tearing into the plastic case of the shock-collar (training collar but…let’s be honest) before the car was in park was testament to my mental state. Labs don’t hold grudges so Lucy was eagerly awaiting with tail in full wag. We were now ready to give the new collar the smoke-test. There was a girl’s softball game going on about a hundred yards up the bike path at the old Jacksonville schoolhouse. Cheers and squeals of joy echoed loudly down Daisy Creek and I wasn’t the only one who noticed the festivities. Lucy was locked on the action, especially the part where the neon green ball was being tossed around the field. A smile traveled across my face suggesting how perfect a test this was for the dog who couldn’t say no to ball or baked-good. After all, she was a lab.

My first mistake was taking her off leash but Lucy sitting between my legs as I fumbled with the new gear seemed prudent enough. The dog once so well behaved was now in the throws of full adolescent rebellion. While still holding the expensive shock collar between my teeth, the youthful rapture of teenage girls playing the game was plainly too much for Lucy. The dog wrenched free and was off in full sprint towards the game but not before glancing back as if to say something…sarcastic. Arriving at the big show, she had secured the ball firmly in her jaws, taunting the portly umpire to just try taking the ball. He was laughably outmatched, far too slow for Lucy now earning howls of laughter from the girls and spectators, everyone except the umpire, coaches and myself. The home-team manager screamed to get the dog off the field but Lucy was in total game mode, running from infield to outfield allowing the ball to drop long enough for the girls to get close before snatching the ball up and doing it all over again.

With my hands finally on the dog, Lucy did the usual dead-possum drop to the ground making me drag her all the way off the field. The crowd hysteria continued to rage until we were far enough off the field so play could resume. By now, Lucy was in full Bad Dog Glory; on her feet and trotting self-satisfied headed for home. With every heaving breath, fatigue warred against my instinct for dark revenge on the dog clearly getting the better of me. I snapped up the training collar still on the ground as we made our way back. This time I securely fastened leash to dog while fitting her with the new apparatus. The small light was green on the controller which meant it was factory charged at least enough for the trial run. Reaching around the dog I unhooked leash from collar but keeping a tight grip on the dog to insure no repeat of the previous fiasco. The idea of another small-town circus event caused me to briefly chirp with nervous laughter. The thought was almost comical right up the point the dog Houdini-ed out of my grip and bolted down the corridor for her encore performance.

Time slowed down as the unthinkable was happening. This time Lucy did not look back but was in full sprint with ears pinned flat apparently to reduce drag because it was obvious nothing was going to stop her from humiliating me one more time. I remember taking the controller in both hands wishing I’d actually read the instructions then flipped the setting on high. Yelling every command to STAY-SIT-HEEL-COME to no avail, Lucy was seventy-five yards out and only a second or two from her destination when I hit and held the button down. I will never forget the yelp emanating from that dog as she did a half-flip in the air and landed with legs splayed out at four opposite directions. I’m almost (but not quite) ashamed at my level of satisfaction while approaching the dog laying perfectly still with eyes like saucers glued to mine. Complete obedience ruled the moment with an expression on her furry black face that said, “How did YOU DO THAT?”

Lucy was at the very threshold of the backstop bleachers when lightning from heaven changed her world forever. Everyone in the stands heard the yelp then turned to see what the commotion was all about as master stood over dog. Then for the benefit of those watching I issued the command to STAY, which she knew well. Saying it loud enough for all to hear was necessary for what came next. I calmly headed around the bleacher and took a seat on the lower step so watching both game and dog was possible. There was murmuring confusion of those behind me trying to figure out what the heck was happening and why this crazy black dog was actually staying put!

A few short minutes into the game a ball was foul-tipped high over the backstop. Everyone turned to follow the trajectory of the ball. They were not alone. Lucy heard the ping of the bat and knew her neon duck was somewhere near. The ball was coming down on a line which would end somewhere close to her when someone yelled it was going to land ON HER! Right before the ball bounced hard a foot off her nose, I yelled for her to STAY one more time. We could see every muscle under her young shiny black coat strain to resist the genetic-urge to charge after the ball now careening down the path. With the greatest canine discipline ever witnessed, Lucy did not move while watching the ball disappear over the edge of the path and into the creek.

I could have wept with pride. People began to clap and cheer in admiration for her as I stood up and moved toward Lucy while singing her praises. Lucy, overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and confirmation, got to her feet but still waited to hear from me before moving further. Calmly telling her to heel, we both headed home with Lucy at my side looking up as if to say, “Thanks dad for not giving up on me.” The small town crowd watched man and dog walk off together in perfect harmony. Now with controller securely in hand, the only thought going through my mind was where we could find a kid with a Sippy-Cup.