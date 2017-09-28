All classes begin at 10:00am and are located at the nursery unless indicated otherwise. Space is limited so please be sure to register on our website: www.roguevalleynursery.com/class. A minimum of 8 attendees is needed for a class, otherwise the class may be canceled. Classes happen rain or shine. During classes there will also be a sandbox for kids, coffee, and refreshments (children are still under parents supervision). Shooting Star Nursery is located at 3223 Taylor Road, Central Point.

October 7, 10:00am: Planting for Wildlife—Our gardens are even more satisfying when we share them with friends—even if those friends aren’t human! Learn how to create a wildlife-friendly garden space that will attract a wide variety of visitors: beneficial insects, bees and wasps, butterflies, hummingbirds, songbirds, and more! We’ll cover wildlife gardening “do’s and don’ts,” basic design rules, and the plants that will provide year-round food and shelter for the wildlife you want to attract to your yard. Karen Phillips is a lifelong gardener and plant nerd and can’t wait to show you some fantastic wildlife plants. Registration $25 or sign up for 2 classes and receive a $5 gift certificate.

October 14, 10:00am-2:00pm: Apple Tasting and Fall Celebration—Come join us for music, apple cider and other goodies to celebrate the arrival of local apples and fall weather! Local apple farmers will have a selection of fresh apple varieties to taste and help you determine which varieties to buy & plant in your own yard. Potted fruit trees will be for sale and you can secure your order for your bare root fruit trees when they arrive in spring. Chef Kristen will have apple-themed food for purchase and enjoy live music by B. Wishes from 11:00am-1:00pm. Play at the craft table or take a fall family photo! We are proud to provide a zero waste community event. Free! Bring kids & friends and come celebrate with us!

October 21, 10:00am: Pruning and Cleaning up in the Fall Garden—The fall garden can feel overwhelming. We will help you figure out what needs to be pruned, what is best to leave up over winter and how to prep your veggie and edible beds so you are ready for spring. Registration $25 or sign up for 2 classes and receive a $5 gift certificate.

November 4: OSU Winter Dreams Garden Symposium—check-out the large variety of classes this symposium offers including:

Gardening in a Mediterranean Climate—We don’t live in the Pacific NW and shouldn’t garden like we do. Join Christie Mackison, co-owner of Shooting Star Nursery and landscape designer, as she shows you what a Mediterranean climate can offer and what plants are best suited for our Rogue Valley.

The Beauty and Ease of Ornamental Grasses—taught by Bonni Criswell. Don’t know where to start when it comes to ornamental grasses? There are so many varieties and sizes to choose from, but that’s what makes them so useful. Besides adding texture, movement, and color to the garden, they are also usually deer resistant and many are drought tolerant. Come learn about the best grass options for our area, as we have the most diverse selection of grasses the Rogue Valley has to offer! We will also show you how to care for them, from evergreen to deciduous types.

Please register for these classes through the Master Gardener’s website: http://jacksoncountymga.org/winter-dreams-summer-gardens-symposium/.