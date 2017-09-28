Shooting Star Nursery focuses on the health of the microclimate that is the Rogue Valley. The well-educated team knows which plants to recommend to the visitors and customers who come to the nursery. Apple Trees are one of those choices.

“Apple trees contribute to your yard and our community more than by simply producing apples,” states Christie Mackison, owner of the nursery. “They help clean our air, and are attractive to pollinators and children alike.” To this end, the nursery will be hosting their annual Apple Fest on Saturday, October 14th, 2017, 10:00am-2:00pm, at Shooting Star Nursery, 3223 Taylor Road, Central Point.

This all-ages festival is also notching up its game by making it a “Zero Waste” event this year. By coordinating with the food purveyors and other complementary partners involved, they further enhance the environment of the Valley. “I’ve made sure to let our food provider, Chef Kristen, know that we’re a zero-waste event,” states Ginger Johnson, event organizer. “The great thing is that she, and others we’re working with are already in that practice, making the event impact greatly reduced over other conventionally-executed events in the area.”

Jumping into Zero Waste territory is helpful to the entire community and complements Shooting Star’s emphasis on plants appropriate for this specific area and climate. In addition to the apple trees available that day, the full Shooting Star team will be on-hand to answer questions and help all visitors learn about and select plants that are good for the planet while also pleasing the customers. “Education is our number one goal in helping our customers,” says Mackison. “The celebration simply highlights what they can be doing on an everyday basis to be good stewards, starting with the yards and landscapes. We also want to thank our wonderful customers with a community celebration of the fall harvest season.” Edibles are the major trend in gardening and Shooting Star Nursery has always had edibles at the forefront of what they do. Customers will be able to place their orders this fall for bare root fruit trees and berries that arrive next year.

All ages are welcome at this event including leashed canines. Live music will be provided by local professional musician, B Wishes, local foods including fresh apples from local farms will be available for purchase; a kids crafts table and roaming photographer to record the event will enhance the experience for all present.

Shooting Star Nursery was established in 2005 by Christie and Scott Mackison. More information can be found at https://www.roguevalleynursery.com/, including classes and plant lists.