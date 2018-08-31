On behalf of the Board of Directors for the Friends of Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery, I would like to thank our wonderful docents for presenting such interesting and informative programs at this year’s History Saturdays and our Tuesday Evening Cemetery Strolls. The time each puts into researching and preparing was sincerely appreciated by all who attended. Thank you to Lynn Ransford, Anne Peugh, Joan & Tony Hess, Pat Stancel, Dianne Helmer, Gail Nicholson, Pam Smith, Ellen Martin, Dee Reynar and Vivienne Grant.

We also want to thank those who supported these educational programs. Based on their continued popularity, we hope to be able to offer similar programs in 2019.

Tree Pruning—A special thank you to volunteer John McGlothlin for all his work in pruning low-hanging branches in the City Section of the cemetery. Not only does it make it safer for visitors and volunteers walking the grounds, but it provides for a better line of sight through the cemetery grounds.

Up-Coming Events and Activities

Marker Cleaning Workshop, Saturday, September 15, 9:00am-noon—Our final Marker Cleaning Workshop of 2018. This is a great and worthwhile volunteer project helping to preserve these beautiful headstones and monuments for future generations. All the necessary tools and supplies are provided along with instructions. Dress for this hands-on project and meet at the top of the Cemetery Road at the Sexton’s Tool House.

Cemetery Clean-up Day, Saturday, September 29, 9:00am-noon—Join us in helping clean-up the cemetery grounds. We will be raking up and bagging leaves, picking up downed branches and limbs, and trimming back any high grass or weeds. Bring gas operated weed eaters, lawn mowers, blowers, leaf rakes, pruners and brooms to sweep off the monuments. Freshly-brewed coffee and morning refreshments will be provided.

Coming in October—Meet the Pioneers returns to Jacksonville’s Pioneer Cemetery, Friday & Saturday, October 5 & 6—Be sure to mark your calendars and plan on joining us for this special event that has been playing to sell-out audiences since 2006. Once again, we have all new stories of our early Pioneers and events that impacted Jacksonville and the Rogue Valley. These guided Living History Tours will depart every fifteen minutes starting at 3:30pm and ending at 6:30pm.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Ticket reservations will be available online at friendsjvillecemetery.org or by calling 541-826-9939 or sending an email to info@friendsjvillecemetery.org.

A ticket booth will also be open next to the Jacksonville Post office on the following dates and times: September 5 through September 8, from 10:00am-1:00pm. The ticket booth will also be open on the remaining Fridays and Saturdays through the month of September also from 10:00am-1:00pm.

Adult tickets cost $15, Children 12 and under are $5 and a special Family ticket for up to two adults and three children costs $35. Cash or checks only.