*March 4th, 10:00am, Natural Pruning-—Everything does not need to be ‘mushroomed’ when pruning. Join Eric, our expert pruner, for this informative class on achieving a natural, healthy look with your shrubs and small trees. Let your plants natural beauty shine through! Landscapers: this class qualifies for 2 hours of CEH credit. Registration fee $15. 10% off all shrubs day of class.

*March 11th, 10:00am, Rogue Valley Rose Care and Pruning—Join members of the Rogue Valley Rose Society for a discussion of all things roses. We will cover choosing the best roses for your situation, planting bare-root and pre-planted roses, pruning, protection against weather, insects and airborne diseases, fertilizing and watering, deadheading, summer care and winter protection. Certified Rosarians from the American Rose Society will be on hand to answer your questions. Landscapers: this class qualifies for 2 hours of CEH credit. Registration fee $15. 15% off all roses.

March 15th, Wednesday, 6:00-7:30pm in Ashland, Plants to be Proud Of—Christie will show off some live specimens of her favorite all-season interest and multi-use plants for the Rogue Valley. She will share information on a wide selection of landscape plants including edibles, plants for pollinators and deer resistant and drought tolerant selections. Please register online at ashland.or.us/register or call the North Mountain Park Nature Center at 541-488-6606. Landscapers: this class qualifies for 2 hours of CEH credit. Registration fee $15. Please note this class is at the North Mountain Nature Center in Ashland, register on their website: www.ashland.or.us/register.

*March 18th, 10:00am, Spring Cleanup—We like to leave our major garden cleanup for spring rather than fall. Come find out why and what to do in the garden mid-spring. We will cover the common question of how to prune lavender as well as other perennials and grasses. Landscapers: this class qualifies for 2 hours of CEH credit. Registration fee $15. Perennials 10% off day of class.

*March 25th, 10:00am-noon, come anytime, Kids Class: Make a Garden Collage—Bring the kids for a fun arts and crafts project while you browse the nursery and our new plants. Kids can decorate and collage a bag and use it to take home a 4” plant of their choice. Registration fee $5.