In 2013, singer/songwriter Christina Lynn Martin and Cowboy Poet and Balladeer Butch Martin co-produced “Romancing the West,” setting out to tell the human story of over 250 years of the people of the American west. This April, the time traveling documentary returns to the Jacksonville Inn on Sunday, April 8th at 6:00pm. The show is the first stop of a 10-state annual tour.

The show takes one on an epic journey through the trials, tribulations and triumphs of the people of the West and celebrates their diverse cultures, lives and legacy. The story is told in historic photographs, rare film, video, live poetry and original music written by Christina, songs about the West including “City of Roses,” (Portland) “Columbia,” (Columbia River) and “Oh Oregon,” written for the 150th birthday of Oregon. Butch recites master poems like “The Ballad of William Sycamore” and pianist/vocalist Martin accompanies and performs music from 1960’s and 70’s in the West.

The couple make their home in a log cabin in Applegate Valley at Cougar Mountain Ranch surrounded by kids and grandkids, where they also record their weekly radio show “Whittler’s Corner” and its history segment, “Time Travels through the American West.”

For tour dates, tickets and radio show times visit www.RomancingtheWest.org.