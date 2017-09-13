The Rogue Valley Symphony invites Rogue Valley residents to celebrate their 50th anniversary with a concert of Mozart and Mahler. Distinguished American pianist Peter Serkin will perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 and the orchestra will present Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. Concerts will be on Friday, September 15 at 7:30pm in the SOU Music Recital Hall, 405 S Mountain Ave, Ashland; Saturday, September 16 at 7:30pm in the Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts, 23 S. Central Ave., Medford; and Sunday, September 17 at 3:00pm in the Grants Pass Performing Arts Center, 830 NE Ninth St., Grants Pass.

The Rogue Valley Symphony is very proud to present Grammy-awarded pianist Peter Serkin as the soloist for the opening concert of its celebratory season. Serkin’s inspired performances with symphony orchestras, in recital appearances, chamber music collaborations and on recordings have been lauded worldwide for decades.

Rogue Valley Symphony Music Director and conductor Martin Majkut wanted to present “the finest assortment of soloists that I could think of” for this grand season. “Peter Serkin’s place among this list was undeniable.” Majkut is looking forward to exploring the transcendental qualities of this piano concerto by Mozart with Serkin. “Mozart has a special gift that other composers do not have. He had access to that special place of otherworldliness.” Majkut combined Mozart with Mahler on this concert to highlight the journey that Mahler takes listeners through in his fifth symphony

Tickets for all performances can be purchased online at rvsymphony.org or by phone at 541-708-6400. Medford concert tickets can also be purchased through the Craterian Theater at craterian.org or 541-779-3000.