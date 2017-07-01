September 9th at Bigham Knoll Campus

What do you get when you combine some of the nicest show cars and trucks from Oregon and Northern California with historic Jacksonville and Bigham Knoll Campus? Answer: The 12th Annual Fall Classic Car Show hosted by Rogue Valley Corvettes! The Fall Classic brings families, fun, music, food and drinks and car enthusiasts together on September 9th. This is the second year the show is being held at Bigham Knoll, which is large enough to accommodate the record turnout experienced at last year’s show.

“We had a wonderful turnout and an outstanding show at Bigham Knoll last year,” says Fall Classic Chairman, John Warren. “Our car show participants loved being on the grassy field at the campus, which helps the cars stay cleaner and keeps the crowd cooler during the day. We are limiting our show to 200 cars this year, as this is a very manageable number of cars without overwhelming the streets and campus. Feedback from our past participants tells us that an event this size is very desirable. Many of our car show participants have reminded us that bigger is not always better.”

The Fall Classic Car Show has grown over the past eleven years in popularity and attendance outgrowing Heritage Motors, Airport Chevrolet and TC Chevy in Ashland. Warren continues, “By moving the event to Jacksonville’s Bigham Knoll Campus, it has changed the ambiance of the day. The grassy athletic field is nestled between hop yards on one side and a vineyard on the other side. Along with our food vendors is the Schoolhaus Brewhaus, located inside the historic main campus building. And, downtown Jacksonville with their many wonderful shops and restaurants is only a short walk from the car show.”

Many car show participants make a weekend out of the Fall Classic to just enjoy Southern Oregon. Other activities include wine tasting, hiking and biking, historic tours, music, shopping and dining. Day trips might include Crater Lake National Park, Rogue River Gorge and Natural Bridge, Oregon Caves, Rogue River jet boat rides and the Shakespeare Festival.

“Other than to have fun, visit with friends and look at incredibly beautiful automobiles,” Warren says, “the purpose of the Fall Classic is to support and raise funds for SkillsUSA. Net proceeds benefit the SkillsUSA programs in Jacksonville, Josephine and Klamath counties.” SkillsUSA is a program to help high school students learn trade skills, compete for scholarships and advance to higher levels of education in varying fields. Their mission is to empower its students to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. “The money that our car club raises will help these students travel to regional and national SkillsUSA competitions to compete for scholarships. In the past eleven years Rogue Valley Corvettes has raised over $90,000 for this program. We invite car show participants and the public to have a fun day with other enthusiasts to help raise even more money for this great program.”

Rogue Valley Corvettes invites you to the 12th Annual Fall Classic Car Show to be held on September 9th at Bigham Knoll Campus. All makes of cars and trucks are welcome to register. The show is from 10:00am-2:00pm. Raffles and silent auctions will be held throughout the show hours. Get more Fall Classic information at www.roguevalleycorvettes.com.