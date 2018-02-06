The Free Rein Summer Tour 2018, with California reggae band Rebelution, comes to the Britt stage August 16 along with Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I, and DJ Mackle. This will be Rebelution’s fifth show at Britt. A dozen years into Rebelution’s stirring career, the release of the California reggae band’s fifth album Falling Into Place finds them more energized than ever. Touring relentlessly since 2014’s Count Me In debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, the band’s members have expanded their songwriting horizons and recorded 11 tight new tracks that fuse an ever-youthful attitude of celebration with the mature perspective of men of the world.

The lyrics of “Lay My Claim” get right to the point: “Let it all unfold straight from the soul.” It’s about working hard and then reaping the benefits, says singer/guitarist/lyricist Eric Rachmany – about “being present with the music instead of just thinking about the outcome and the limelight. We’re not making music to hit a certain demographic. We’re just making music that we enjoy!”

For Falling into Place, Rebelution’s four core members – Rachmany, keyboardist Rory Carey, drummer Wesley Finley, and bassist Marley D. Williams – got some refreshing new perspectives by writing with different producers and writers and recording at multiple studios. For Rachmany, the creativity began with an inspirational trip to Jamaica, the birthplace of reggae, where he did some of the writing.

On the road for at least half the year, Rebelution continues to bring its intense, sun-drenched California reggae to widening audiences all over. The songs say it all. “Plant a seed, watch the whole thing grow.” Rebelution doesn’t just play and sing. They live these words and this music – as more fans learn with every new release.

Rebelution is:

Eric Rachmany – Vocals / Guitar

Rory Carey – Keyboards

Marley D. Williams – Bass

Wesley Finley – Drums

Stephen Marley is the son of Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley. Stephen is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, three times as a solo artist, twice as a producer of younger brother Damian Marley’s ‘Halfway Tree’ and ‘Welcome to Jamrock’ albums, and a further three times as a member of Ziggy Marley & The Melody Makers.

Common Kings’ style and music is a collection of inspirations orchestrated into an array of head rocking beats, feel good vibes, and emotional fever. Their crazy, fun-loving attitude compliments Common Kings’ live sound, producing phenomenal hits with rock, reggae, and island influences. These influences originate from each band members love for various genres, and widespread knowledge of music.

Since the release of the debut album, Mind Over Matter in 2000, Zion I has risen up the ranks of independent hip-hop to solidify their standing as one of the most prolific conscious rap groups of the past 2 decades. Boasting a catalog that consists of over two-dozen albums, EPs, mixtapes and collaborations, Zion I (currently consisting solely of MC/producer Zumbi) continues to create inspired music influenced by social & political woes, personal challenges & triumphs as well as family, spirituality and a raw perspective on the world at large.

DJ Mackle has progressively shared stages with reputable names such as Rebelution, The BassJackers, DJ Vice, DJ Reza, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis, Iration, Tony Royster Jr., DJ Scotty Boy, Jakwob, Foamo, 6Blocc, The Green, Steve Prior, Stick Figure, Heavygrinder, Eric Dluxe, DJ Gusto, Josh David of Breakdown, Dave Aude, and the like the beat, the list goes onwards as DJ Mackle’s career grows stronger.

Who: Free Rein Summer Tour 2018: Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings, Zion I , DJ Mackle

When: 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 16th

Where: Britt Pavilion, 350 First St., Jacksonville

Tickets: $49.50 for Standing Room Only, $49.50 for reserved seating, $39.50 for lawn seating and $29.50 for children. Members Pre-sale: Order form only at www.brittfest.org from Monday, February 5, 10:00 a.m., through Thursday, February 8 to purchase Reserved seating. Orders will be processed based on Membership level. General Public Sales: Online only at www.brittfest.org on or after Friday, February 9, 10:00 a.m., for all seating.

Alcohol: Patrons will not be permitted to bring outside alcohol into this concert.The full Britt 2018 concert season will be announced in three separate announcements February 16, March 16 and April 12. Other concerts may be announced outside of these dates. Information on programs, membership and more is available at brittfest.org.

Inspired by its intimate and scenic hillside venue, Britt Music & Arts Festival provides diverse live performances, an incomparable classical festival and dynamic education programs that create a sense of discovery and community. Since its grassroots beginnings in 1963, the non-profit organization has grown from a two-week chamber music festival to a summer-long series of concerts in a variety of genres, including a three-week orchestra season, and year-round education and engagement programs. For more information, visit www.brittfest.org.