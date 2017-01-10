Doug Morse, Principal Broker of the Doug Morse Real Estate Group in Medford, was recently presented with two distinguished real estate awards: Top 100 Most Influential Realtors and the ‘STAR’ Award.

The Top 100 Most Influential Realtors award was presented by Real Estate Executive Magazine at the Mastermind Summit in Portland on December 2, 2016. The award recognizes and celebrates the service, dedication and hard work real estate agents put into assisting their clients and providing high quality business services.

The Brokers at John L. Scott Real Estate awarded Morse the ‘STAR’ award at the company’s annual banquet on December 10, 2016. The ‘STAR’ Award (Service, Teamwork, Attitude, Reliability) is given to the Realtor who has consistently excelled in his or her position, made outstanding contributions in the area of service and dedication to client relationships, has promoted teamwork and collaboration within and between offices, and who has consistently done so with a positive attitude.

“These awards are a recognition of the hard work and commitment from our entire team,” says Doug Morse. “We have a tremendous group of agents and coordinators who routinely go above and beyond when it comes serving our clients. I’m very proud of them and of what we have accomplished together. We are very blessed.”

Morse has also been awarded the Best of the Best, REAL TRENDS Top 1% in the Wall Street Journal, the John L. Scott Top 1% award, and is a member of the “President Elite” club that is only available to top producing agents throughout the United States, among others.

Morse began his real estate career in 1990. His mission has always been to provide superior and professional service to his clients.

ABOUT THE DOUG MORSE GROUP

In 2016, the Doug Morse Group sold over $51 million in real estate; making them one of the top producing groups in the Southern Oregon market. The Doug Morse Group is comprised of five Realtors and coordinators who service the following areas throughout Southern Oregon: Medford, Ashland, Jacksonville, Central Point, Eagle Point, Rogue River, Gold Hill, White City and Shady Cove.

ABOUT JOHN L. SCOTT

John L. Scott has been serving clients for over 80 years. They are at the forefront of creating innovative marketing programs and strategies to sell homes quickly. With over 100 offices and 2,600 agents throughout the Pacific Northwest, John L. Scott is one of the largest regional real estate companies in the nation.