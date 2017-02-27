The fourth Tuesday of every month, the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society presents “Quilts & Genealogy Talks.” When you attend these programs you’ll learn about the history of one or more quilts. Sometimes the research in to the history of a quilt leads to genealogical clues! February 28, six different speakers share their story of a family quilt and bring history to life as they speak about the quilt maker, or possibly the history of the quilt as it traveled from one generation to the next. An added plus . . . you might win a $25 gift card! All who attend this program will receive a FREE raffle ticket, and at the end of the program the winner will be drawn. Join the RVGS February 28, 2017, 1:30pm-2:30pm. The program is free to everyone! Jackson County Genealogy Library, 3405 S. Pacific Hwy, Medford. For information, call 541-512-2340, email reception.JCGL@gmail.com, or stop by the library in person.