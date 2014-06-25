Speaking of Antiquing, February 2014 – by Joelle Graves of Sterling Creek Antiques

Pink Depression glass; pink custard glass; pink dishes; pink linens—anything pink! Pink is a beautiful color to decorate with when combined with other vibrant colors of the season. February, of course, lends itself to decorating with pink—and if you are like me, the minute the garden begins to bloom in pastels, you’re picking and arranging. Chances are you have inherited or bought a piece of pink “something” and wonder what to do now.

Here is some background about what you might have and suggestions on how to use it!

Depression glass was inexpensive in its day and was made in great quantity during the 1920’s and into the 1930’s. Later, machine pieces were produced in the 1970’s. Pattern names include American Sweetheart, Dogwood, Bamboo, Optic—the list goes on and on and the colors were green, amber, yellow, blue, cobalt, tangerine, and even black. Pink is among the most desirable and expensive. Fostoria glass was made in the late 1880’s and is a beautiful example of using pink glass when it was fashionable to set a table for tea, breakfast and luncheon with the assortment of pieces, from plates to stemware. I like to combine pink glass with whatever other colored glass I have. Float a pink rose in a bowl for a beautiful, simple centerpiece. When Spring finally arrives, cut a branch from a flowering tree to force bloom inside and use one of your beautiful vases. If you have a set of china you use regularly, use the dinner plate from your set as a charger for your pink Depression glass dessert plates.

The same companies that were producing crystal and colored glass were also making custard glass… for me, there’s almost nothing prettier than pink custard glass. Like milk glass, it is heavier and made mostly as serving pieces. Custard glass sets a stunning table and the pink looks especially gorgeous on a brown table cloth. For you chocolate lovers—anything chocolate in or on pink custard glass is wonderful.

And gentlemen, if you are seeking a Valentines Day gift this year that is new and different—try something old! Your sweetie will love anything pink filled with diamonds and chocolate!

Joelle Graves is owner of Sterling Creek Antiques iat 150 S. Oregon Street, Jacksonville and can be reached at 541-702-2224.



Posted January 31, 2014