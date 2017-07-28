Joyfull Living – August 2017

It’s summer. Guests are coming. Trips are being planned. August brings a haste to get it all done before it’s too late. The first thing we compromise is our self-care routines because we are too busy. We often come to the end of summer with high levels of stress, which can cause so many health problems. Studies show that our ability to maintain a state of happiness is directly linked to how much time we invest in our inner well-being. They all show that quiet time and meditation are crucial ingredients to a lasting state of health and happiness. The misconception that meditation is just about “shutting off” the mind makes most people think that they can’t do it. Let’s talk about it as developing your ability to meet yourself by creating moments of presence and quality “Me” time. You can think of it as practicing redirecting your thoughts toward what you want to experience and clear out what you don’t by clearing thoughts that are not serving your higher good. Quiet time of self-reflection is a practice of meeting your self.

Giving yourself quiet time, on a daily basis, is a simple way to improve your health and lower your stress levels. It can help you to cultivate a happy heart and mind. It doesn’t require perfection but does require compassion to not judge yourself and cultivate self-love. Making your well-being worthy of your time is a great way to improve self-worth, which can in turn improve your net worth and create more balance in your life. Spending undisturbed quiet time alone gives your mind an opportunity to clear tension, renew itself and improve brain function. It allows you to deepen your relationship with the power of the Universe and connect to your inner wisdom and cultivate a lasting sense of well-being.

Practicing Quiet Time: I suggest you do the following in the morning when your mind is rested—but anytime is a good time. You can take your morning coffee or tea somewhere quiet and away from distractions.

Set your goal: This is a time for me to connect with myself (without my cell phone).

Start by focusing on your breath as it flows in and out of your nose. Then take a deep breath into your belly, filling your whole body and pausing for 3 to 10 seconds; then let it out through your nose slowly. Do that at least three times.

As you let your breath move gently and with ease, mentally ask yourself, “How are you?” Don’t rush to answer. Just connect with whatever you are feeling. This is not a time to be judgmental but to simply BE with “what is.” If your mind wanders, try to stay present and focused on your breath: breathing in Peace, breathing out Peace.

On a blank paper, write whatever you are feeling, without judgments. If you feel resistance, fine; then feel that. This is simply about clearing your mind.

Give yourself your full, undivided attention. As you learn to listen to yourself, you become a better listener for others.

You can close with an affirmation like: “I am opening to the highest opportunity of this day for me and for the higher good of all.”

Before you stop, allow time to write or say what you feel grateful for today. (Try to come up with 3 to 10 items).

Practice this process for a minimum of 7 minutes a day (up to an hour). If you need support, get the help you need. You are so worth it!!!

In 1678, John Bunyan wrote in his great work, “The Pilgrim’s Progress,” “If we have not quiet in our minds, outward comfort will do no more for us than a golden slipper on a gouty foot.” It was true then and it’s true now and “now” is the perfect time to start.

To acquire tools and receive support to experience more balance and joy in your everyday life, join the online class: “The Missing Peace © Developing A Sustainable & Joy-Full Daily Practice” and “Healing your Self-Worth through the Chakras.” Special offer of these 2 classes with a Bonus of the Bi-monthly coaching class this month only. Go to www.Foundation4yourLIFE.com and use code JRAUG17 to purchase the August special offer of all 3 programs. You can use it to get a discount on a private session as well. “Don’t postpone Joy.” Breathe in Gratitude. Live in Joy.

© Louise Lavergne 2001-2017.