Joyfull Living – October 2017

The past few months have been challenging for us all with tragedies, smoke, hurricanes, illness, etc…. In times of crisis stress levels run high; fear, frustration, and anger take over, and peace seems impossible, even inappropriate. “How can you think of peace at a time like this?” By learning how to create peace in your body during a rough patch of life, you can allow healing and solutions to come in. In a state of surrender to “what is” lies your opportunity to grow and embrace your inner super powers. Surrendering beyond the concept of acceptance of “God’s will” or “it was meant to be.” You are empowering yourself to be part of the solution when you stop feeding the emotions of the problem.

“Tragedy stays alive by feeling what’s been done to us, while peace comes alive by living with the results.” ~Mark Nepo

It is during those periods of time when I am being stretched to find my light that I experience the strength of my spirit and practice meeting myself within what is showing up with more compassion.

“The brain is like Velcro for bad experiences but Teflon for good ones – which wears down health, fuels conflicts with others, and piles up feelings of frustration, hurt, and disappointment.” ~Dr. Rick Henson PhD

The brain automatically wants to focus on the negative. It’s part of our survival instincts. Acknowledging your negative feelings is an important aspect of the healing process. Denying your feelings and being positive, pretending it’s all ok when clearly it is not, will only give you temporary relief and keep you in an exhausting, emotional tug of war. We need to “feel” our feelings as they are when they show up and take care not to get overtaken by them. Judgmental thoughts and dense feelings like frustration, anger, and hate, over a period weaken the immune system and are toxic.

Acknowledging your feelings and choosing to align with the healing opportunity of a situation will help you become the healer of your life.

Peace gives you the space to meet your dense emotions with compassion, so you can open the door and release them. This practice is a self-healing balm that opens you to the experience of unconditional love. It transcends the negative mind so you can heal and move forward on your soul’s evolution. Investing time to create peace opens you to solutions and brings you into a brighter, healthier version of yourself. It’s an act of profound self-respect to allow healing to occur in your body, your life and ultimately, our world.

Though our brain is naturally wired to focus on the bad, you can evolve from that by making cultivating inner peace an important part of your day. Inner peace increases your ability to create a life you love and practice being discerning in how you choose to engage with life, moment by moment, breath by breath.

Two steps to Instant PEACE:

Your breath is the first place to start when you feel anxious. As you slow down your breathing, you slow down your heart rate, which helps bring down your blood pressure. You immediately begin to create a more peaceful environment in your body, mind, and spirit, simply by practicing one to three minutes of slow, deep breathing.

Try slowing down how you move during your day, and you will immediately start to feel calmer. It’s simple but not always easy, however with practice it gets easier.

It’s never too late to learn how to rewire your mind to support your higher good. I have a special “Feel Good NOW” meditation and breathing technique to help you cultivate inner peace right now! Go to www.Foundation4yourlife.com and register—it’s free for a limited time.

To help create world peace, we must learn to make inner peace in our body important enough. Investing in inner peace is a contribution to world peace. Thank you for caring and sharing.

Sending love, light, and peace to your heart and to ALL.

© Louise Lavergne 2001-2017.